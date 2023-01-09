Watch members of The Damned, Refused, Rise Against and more in the trailer for Moby's Punk Rock Vegan Movie

The Damned's Captain Sensible, Refused vocalist Dennis Lyxzén and Rise Against Tim McIlrath are among the musicians interviewed about the links between punk rock and veganism in the trailer for Punk Rock Vegan Movie, a new documentary film written and directed by former punk-turned-electronica superstar Moby.

The film, which explores the ongoing relationship between punk rock and animal rights, is set to premiere at the Slamdance film festival in Park City, Utah on January 20, after which Moby has promised to make it available for free.



“Punk Rock Vegan Movie was created to shine a light on the surprising and inspiring history of punk rock and animal rights," he says, "but also to remind people of the importance and desperate urgency of adopting the uncompromising ethics and actions of the original punk rock activist. After it makes its world premiere at Slamdance, it’s yours. It’s my goal to give the movie away, as I can’t in good conscience try to profit from what is essentially a labor of love and activism.”

The film also features interviews with Fugazi/Minor Threat frontman Ian MacKaye, Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro, Rob Zombie, HR from Bad Brains, Steve Ignorant from Crass/Conflict, Quicksand's Walter Schreifels, Fall Out Boy's Andy Hurely and more.

Speaking recently on the Progressive Radio Network, Moby said, "If you look at footage of people at a punk rock show, they're basically beating the hell out of each other, and screaming at the top of their lungs, who would think that what they're screaming about often-times is animal rights, so I wanted to basically shine a light on this fascinating activist culture that very few people outside the world of punk rock or animal rights would even be aware of."



"My hope is that maybe someone watching this movie is like, 'Oh, like, these are my musical heroes, and they're all sorta saying that using animals for food and destroying the only home we have doesn't make sense'. Maybe, best case scenario, I reach someone and help facilitate a good change."

Watch the trailer for Punk Rock Vegan Movie below: