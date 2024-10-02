“It’s not often we perform such intimate shows, so we’re really looking forward to this.” The Cure are recording an exclusive gig in London this month, and you could be there to see it

The Cure will perform a world exclusive gig for a small audience of lucky fans at the BBC Radio Theatre on October 30, for Radio 2 In Concert, performing songs from their long-awaited new album Songs of a Lost World.

Robert Smith's band will also be recording a live session for BBC Radio 6 Music.



Smith says, “It’s not often we perform such intimate shows, so we’re really looking forward to this, and to sharing more tracks from the new album for the first time on 6 Music and Radio 2.”

Radio 2 DJ Jo Whiley adds, “I can’t tell you how excited I am that The Cure will be performing for Radio 2 In Concert. They were my first music obsession and remain so to this day. They played a pivotal role in shaping the sound of that time and have influenced countless artists since with Robert Smith’s incredible songwriting and haunting lyrics.”

Tickets for The Cure's Radio 2 In Concert show will be allocated via a ballot which is now open for registration, until 9pm on October 9.



Ticket registration is available to all residents of the UK aged 18 and over. You can apply for a maximum of one pair of tickets.



The concert will be broadcast in Jo Whiley’s show on Radio 2 and BBC Sounds (7-9pm) on October 31, which will also feature an interview with Robert Smith.



Jeff Smith, Head of Music for Radio 2 and 6 Music, says: “The Cure are one of the UK’s most important bands with a string of iconic hits amongst a significant repertoire of work. They are still much-loved today, plus new audiences are discovering their music for the first time. I was delighted when they accepted my invitation to perform a wide cross section of their repertoire, hence the complimentary and unique selection of live tracks you will hear in our programming across both Radio 2 and 6 Music where they will feel the love from both our musical mainstream and alternative leaning audiences.”

UK fans of The Cure can also enjoy an evening of programming dedicated to the band on November 2, as BBC Two will air The Cure’s Radio 2 In Concert, alongside a new The Cure at the BBC compilation, plus another chance to see That Was Then…This Is Now: The Cure, The Cure at Glastonbury 2019 and Rock Around the Clock: The Cure.



Last week, the band shared Alone as the first single from Songs of a Lost World, their first album in 16 years. Robert Smith says that Alone, the album's opening song, is “the track that unlocked the record.”

The Cure - Alone (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On