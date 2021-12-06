The Cure announce UK shows as part of 44-date European tour, tease new album

The Cure will play shows in Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham, Cardiff and London as part of a 44-date, 22-country, European tour lined up for 2022.

Robert Smith’s band have also teased the fact that they have recorded 20 new songs, at least some of which seem destined for release on a new, as-yet-untitled, 67-minute Cure album. Thirteen new songs were recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales in February 2019, with a further seven songs added when the group returned to Rockfield in September 2019. Logic would suggest that the new album will emerge ahead of the group’s extensive 2022 touring schedule.

The Cure’s 2022 European tour will call at:



Oct 06: Arena Riga, LAT

Oct 08: Hartwall Arena Helsinki, FIN

Oct 10: Avicii Arena Stockholm, SWE

Oct 12: Spektrum Oslo, NOR

Oct 13: Scandinavium Gothenburg, SWE

Oct 14: Royal Arena Copenhagen, DEN

Oct 16: Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, GER

Oct 17: Quarterback Immobilien Arena Leipzig, GER

Oct 18: Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, GER

Oct 20: Tauron Arena Krakow, POL

Oct 21: Atlas Arena Lodz, POL

Oct 23: Marx Halle Vienna, AUS

Oct 24: O2 Arena Prague, CZE

Oct 26: Arena Budapest, HUN

Oct 27: Arena Zagreb, CRO

Oct 29: Olympiahalle Munich, GER

Oct 31: Unipol Arena Bologna, ITA



Nov 01: Mandela Forum Florence, ITA

Nov 03: Kioene Arena Padova, ITA

Nov 04: Forum Milan, ITA

Nov 06: Arena Geneva, SWI

Nov 07: Halle Tony Garnier Lyon, FRA

Nov 08: Sud De France Arena Montpellier, FRA

Nov 10: Palau Sant Jordi Barcelona, SPA

Nov 11: Wizink Center Madrid, SPA

Nov 13: Zenith Toulouse, FRA

Nov 14: Arkea Arena Bordeaux, FRA

Nov 15: Zenith Nantes, FRA

Nov 17: Festhalle Frankfurt, GER

Nov 18: Zenith Strasbourg, FRA

Nov 19: St Jakobshalle Basel, SWI

Non 21: Hans-Martin-Schleyer-Halle Stuttggart, GER

Nov 22: Lanxess Arena Cologne, GER

Nov 23: Sportpaleis Antwerp, BEL

Nov 25: Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, HOL

Nov 27: Stade Lievin, FRA

Nov 28: Accor Arena Paris, FRA



Dec 01: 3Arena Dublin, IRE

Dec 02: SSE Belfast, NI

Dec 04: OVO Hydro Glasgow, SCO

Dec 06: First Arena Direct Leeds, ENG

Dec 07: Utilita Arena Birmingham, ENG

Dec 08: Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, WAL

Dec 11: SSE Arena London, ENG

The Twilight Sad will support The Cure on all dates.