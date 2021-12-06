The Cure announce UK shows as part of 44-date European tour, tease new album

The Cure will play shows in Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham, Cardiff and London as part of a 44-date, 22-country, European tour lined up for 2022.
Robert Smith’s band have also teased the fact that they have recorded 20 new songs, at least some of which seem destined for release on a new, as-yet-untitled, 67-minute Cure album. Thirteen new songs were recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales in February 2019, with a further seven songs added when the group returned to Rockfield in September 2019. Logic would suggest that the new album will emerge ahead of the group’s extensive 2022 touring schedule.
The Cure’s 2022 European tour will call at:
Oct 06: Arena Riga, LAT
Oct 08: Hartwall Arena Helsinki, FIN
Oct 10: Avicii Arena Stockholm, SWE
Oct 12: Spektrum Oslo, NOR
Oct 13: Scandinavium Gothenburg, SWE
Oct 14: Royal Arena Copenhagen, DEN
Oct 16: Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, GER
Oct 17: Quarterback Immobilien Arena Leipzig, GER
Oct 18: Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, GER
Oct 20: Tauron Arena Krakow, POL
Oct 21: Atlas Arena Lodz, POL
Oct 23: Marx Halle Vienna, AUS
Oct 24: O2 Arena Prague, CZE
Oct 26: Arena Budapest, HUN
Oct 27: Arena Zagreb, CRO
Oct 29: Olympiahalle Munich, GER
Oct 31: Unipol Arena Bologna, ITA
Nov 01: Mandela Forum Florence, ITA
Nov 03: Kioene Arena Padova, ITA
Nov 04: Forum Milan, ITA
Nov 06: Arena Geneva, SWI
Nov 07: Halle Tony Garnier Lyon, FRA
Nov 08: Sud De France Arena Montpellier, FRA
Nov 10: Palau Sant Jordi Barcelona, SPA
Nov 11: Wizink Center Madrid, SPA
Nov 13: Zenith Toulouse, FRA
Nov 14: Arkea Arena Bordeaux, FRA
Nov 15: Zenith Nantes, FRA
Nov 17: Festhalle Frankfurt, GER
Nov 18: Zenith Strasbourg, FRA
Nov 19: St Jakobshalle Basel, SWI
Non 21: Hans-Martin-Schleyer-Halle Stuttggart, GER
Nov 22: Lanxess Arena Cologne, GER
Nov 23: Sportpaleis Antwerp, BEL
Nov 25: Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, HOL
Nov 27: Stade Lievin, FRA
Nov 28: Accor Arena Paris, FRA
Dec 01: 3Arena Dublin, IRE
Dec 02: SSE Belfast, NI
Dec 04: OVO Hydro Glasgow, SCO
Dec 06: First Arena Direct Leeds, ENG
Dec 07: Utilita Arena Birmingham, ENG
Dec 08: Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, WAL
Dec 11: SSE Arena London, ENG
The Twilight Sad will support The Cure on all dates.