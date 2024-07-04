The Crow 2024 director claims film is dark, violent, “scrappy indie movie”: “There’s nothing to do with Hollywood in this movie at all”

The director of the upcoming The Crow has called the film a dark and violent “indie movie” in line with the original comic.

Rupert Sanders made the comment about the impending and controversial reboot during an interview with Empire.

“There’s nothing to do with Hollywood in this movie at all,” says Sanders.

“[I]t’s a very scrappy indie movie.”

The filmmaker, who previously directed Snow White And The Huntsman (2012) and Ghost In The Shell (2017), added that he and others involved were “able to remain close to the centre and the darkness and the violence that’s in the graphic novel”.

“The only reason we could do that is because it’s not a studio movie,” Sanders explains.

The Crow, a story about an undead avenger who returns to life to kill he and his partner’s murderers, was originally written as a graphic novel in the early 1980s by James O’Barr.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The graphic novel was a sleeper hit and, following the success of dark comic adaptation Batman in 1989, was optioned for a film adaptation.

That adaptation came out in 1994, directed by Alex Proyas with Brandon Lee starring as the titular character.

Lee died in an onset accident towards the end of production, at the age of 28.

A sequel, The Crow: City Of Angels, followed in 1996 but did not receive the same critical goodwill or commercial success. Two further sequels, The Crow: Salvation (2000) and The Crow: Wicked Prayer (2005), were released direct-to-DVD.

Talks of a remake began circulating in the late 2000s. Aquaman and Game Of Thrones actor Jason Momoa was at one point attached to star, before the role finally went to It’s Bill Skarsgãrd.

The first trailer for The Crow was released in March and instantly divided opinion.

At time of writing, the trailer has 102,000 ‘likes’ on Youtube against 152,000 ‘dislikes’.

Many fans have complained about the remake being a perceived slight against the legacy of original star Lee, as well as a seemingly glossier soundtrack featuring Post Malone.

The original film featured such celebrated alternative artists as The Cure, Rage Against The Machine, Nine Inch Nails, Rollins Band and more.

Proyas spoke out against the reboot in March.

“I really don’t get any joy from seeing negativity about any fellow filmmakers work,” the director wrote on Facebook.

“And I’m certain the cast and crew really had all good intentions, as we all do on any film.

“So it pains me to say any more on this topic, but I think the fan’s response speaks volumes.

“The Crow is not just a movie. Brandon Lee died making it, and it was finished as a testament to his lost brilliance and tragic loss.

“It is his legacy. That’s how it should remain.”

Skarsgård told Esquire in June that he was dissatisfied with the new film’s ending and implied elements were left ambiguous to set up a sequel.

“I personally preferred something more definitive,” he said.

The Crow is slated to come out on August 23 via Lionsgate.

The new issue of Metal Hammer, available to purchase now, feature a 30th-anniversary celebration of the first The Crow film and its impact on heavy metal.

Ville Valo of Him, Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills and producer Jeff Most are interviewed.

The issue also dives in-depth into new Ghost film Rite Here Rite Now, as well as the 50 most metal scenes in cinema history.

Order your copy from July 15 and get it delivered directly to your door.