The Cranberries revisit No Need To Argue with new expanded edition

The Cranberries' landmark 1994 album No Need To Argue is to be reissued later this year as an expanded edition to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The band’s second album was a huge success, shifting more than 17 million copies around the world thanks to tracks including Zombie, I Can’t Be With You and Ode To My Family.

It’ll launch on September 18 though UMC - Uni/Island on 2CD, 2LP and on digital and streaming platforms.

The reissue will include the original album along with three b-sides: Away, I Don't Need and So Cold In Ireland, along with Yesterday’s Gone, which was recorded for MTV in New York in 1995, and the demo Serious, which until the new release has only been available as a low quality recording online.

Also included will be the band’s cover of the Carpenters (They Long To Be) Close To You, 19 previously unreleased tracks and live cuts recorded in Liverpool and Milton Keynes in 1994 and 1995.

Aside from the music, No Need To Argue will include previously unpublished photographs from the album photo session along with a 5000-word sleeve note written by the band’s archivist Eoin Devereux.

The official video for Zombie recently passed the one billion views mark on YouTube, while the band released their final album In The End which includes vocals from Dolores O’Riordan, who died in January 2018 at the age of 46, earlier this year.

The Cranberries: No Need To Argue Expanded Edition

To mark its 25th anniversary, The Cranberries 1994 album No Need To Argue will be reissued as an expanded edition, featuring demos, b-sides, live cuts and more.View Deal

The Cranberries: No Need To Argue Expanded Edition

Disc 1

1. Ode To My Family

2. I Can't Be With You

3. Twenty One

4. Zombie

5. Empty

6. Everything I Said

7. The Icicle Melts

8. Disappointment

9. Ridiculous Thoughts

10. Dreaming My Dreams

11. Yeats' Grave

12. Daffodil Lament

13. No Need To Argue

14. Yesterday's Gone (MTV unplugged)

15. Away

16. I Don't Need

17. So Cold In Ireland

18. (They Long To Be) Close To You

19. Zombie (A Camel's Hump Remix by The Orb)

Disc 2

1. Song To My Family (Magic Shop Demos)

2. So Cold In Ireland (Magic Shop Demos)

3. Empty (Magic Shop Demos)

4. Ridiculous Thoughts (Magic Shop Demos)

5. Everything I Said (Magic Shop Demos)

6. Yeats' Grave (Magic Shop Demos)

7. Serious (Demo)

8. Away (Demo)

9. I Don't Need (Demo)

10. Dreaming My Dreams (Liverpool Royal Court 14.10.1994)

11. Daffodil Lament (Liverpool Royal Court 14.10.1994)

12. The Icicle Melts (Liverpool Royal Court 14.10.1994)

13. No Need To Argue (Liverpool Royal Court 14.10.1994)

14. Empty (Liverpool Royal Court 14.10.1994)

15. I Can't Be With You (National Stadium, Milton Keynes, 30.07.1995)

16. Ridiculous Thoughts (National Stadium, Milton Keynes, 30.07.1995)

17. Zombie (National Stadium, Milton Keynes, 30.07.1995)