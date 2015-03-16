The Church detail Further/Deeper

Australian neo-psychedelic veterans The Church have confirmed their 21st album, Further/Deeper, will be released on June 8 in the UK.

The launch comes after a European tour including two British dates – at London’s Islington Academy on June 4 and Brighton’s Haunt on June 5.

The 12-track title was boiled down from an eight-day writing session that resulted in a crop of 26 songs.

Vocalist-bassist Steve Kilbey says: “The magic started on day one. Someone strummed a chord and we were off. We wrote and recorded like demons – it was inspiring to feel every member using all his resources in the service of this record.”

It’s The Church’s first album with former Powderfinger guitarist Ian Haug, who says: “It was a trip, and an incredible honour to be accepted so readily into a songwriting as well as guitar-playing role.

“The first song we wrote was Miami, and from there we splintered off into several styles of surreal to intense psychedelia — and songs to make you drive fast.”

Tracklist