The Cadillac Three launch video for the smokin' Devil's Lettuce

The Cadillac Three have launched another single from last year's Tabasco And Sweet Tea album. The none-more-funky Devil's Lettuce comes with an animated video directed by Nashville animator Shane Pielock which, like the song's lyrics, celebrates the many pleasures associated with the marijuana lifestyle.

"We loved how he was able to create something visually compelling and narratively complete with simple line drawings," says Cadillac Three frontman Jaren Johnston. "Even if it’s just a drawing of a question mark by itself in the middle of the screen, there’s something cool about it.



"The Devil’s Lettuce video is a fun homage to one of our favourite pastimes. Got some fun cameos in there too from our good friends Brothers Osborne and Brent Cobb. It’s psychedelic and crazy and perfect for the song!”

Cobb will be supporting The Cadillac Three when they travel across The Atlantic later this year on their Tenth Anniversary Tour of The UK and Ireland. The full list of ass-kickin' dates is below.

"We can’t wait to come back to the UK and Ireland for our 10-Year Anniversary Tour!" proclaim the band. "It’s been way too long and we’ve been counting the days ready to come back. Our good buddy Brent Cobb is opening and we couldn’t be more excited. Cheers, beers, and hallelujah, get your tickets, they’re going fast! Hope to see you there! Much love from TC3!”

The Cadillac Three: 2021 UL and Ireland Tour

Dec 01: Manchester Academy

Dec 02: Leeds O2 Academy

Dec 03: Birmingham O2 Institute

Dec 05: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 06: Newcastle O2 Academy

Dec 07: Glasgow O2 Academy

Dec 09: London Roundhouse

Dec 11: Cardiff Great Hall

Dec 12: Dublin Whelans

Dec 13: Belfast Limelight