The Blues Magazine 24: On sale now

Buddy Guy

With the release of his new album Born To Play Guitar, Buddy Guy is fulfilling his promise to Muddy, B.B. and Albert King to fight for the blues after they were gone. In this new interview, the last man standing talks about his life, trials and how being embraced by Chicago and its resident blues icons saved his soul.

The Tomorrow People

To prove the music we love is in safe hands, we meet Chantel McGregor, Hamish Anderson, Eliza Neals and a host of other young artists who are spreading the gospel of the blues.

John Mayall

The indefatigable 81-year old Godfather of British blues gives us an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of his new studio record Find A Way To Care.

Legendary Shack Shakers

J.D. Wilkes, leader of Billy Bob Thornton’s favourite band, pulls back the curtain on The Shack Shaker’s The Southern Surreal, the unique gumbo of blues, rockabilly and gothic Americana that marks their 20th anniversary.

Jo Harman

She’s conquered the UK and Europe and now the rising star of the British blues scene is taking her unique gospel-fuelled vocal and songwriting talents to Nashville.

Joe Satriani

Virtuoso rock guitarist Joe Satriani takes a break from scorching fretboards to guide us through a stack of his favourite blues records, revealing how BB King, John Lee Hooker, Slim Harpo, ZZ Top, Led Zeppelin and Eric Clapton influence his playing, and why he’s always on the lookout for the next Jimmy Reed.

