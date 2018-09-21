The Blackheart Orchestra to support Hawkwind

Manchester prog rock duo The Blackheart Orchestra have been confirmed as support for Hawkwind on the space rockers' forthcoming UK tour.

The band were invited to play at Hawkwind's recent Hawkeaster Festival after the band heard The Blackheart Orchestra's Diving For Roses album, and were duly impressed to invite them to join them for the October and November dates.

The Blackheart Orchestra were nominated in the Limelight category for this year's Progressive Music Awards. They will release a new single before the end of the year.

The Blackheart Orchestra and Hawkwind will play:

Manchester The Lowery - October 18

Leeds Town Hall - 19

Gateshead The Sage - 20

London Palladium - November 4/5

Bath The Forum - 24

Birmingham Symphony Hall - 25