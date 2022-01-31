The Black Keys announce Dropout Boogie North American tour

The Black Keys have announced a North American tour. The run of 32 shows will kick off on July 9 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, and climax with a performance on October 18 at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, TX.

Band Of Horses will support on all dates, while opening acts include Ceramic Animal (July 9-30), Early James (August 24-September 9) and the Velveteers (October 2-18).

Tickets go on general sale this Friday at 10 am local time, with a fan club pre-sale kicking off at 10am local time on February 1.

In February 2020 The Black Keys announced the 35-date Let's Rock summer tour of North America, but the dates were shelved just three months later. The band's most recent album is Let’s Rock, released in 2019.

The Black Keys Dropout Boogie North American Tour

Jul 09: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Jul 11: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 13: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 15: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis, MO

Jul 16: Indianapolis Ruoff Music Center, IN

Jul 17: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park, IL

Jul 20: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 22: Jones Beach Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 23: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 25: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 27: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 29: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 30: Philadelphia Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion), PA

Aug 24: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 25: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 27: Atlanta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Aug 28: Huntsville Orion Amphitheatre, AL

Aug 30: Charleston Credit One Stadium, SC

Sep 01: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC

Sep 03: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Sep 06: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Sep 07: Detroit Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Sep 09: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Oct 02: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Oct 03: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Oct 05: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 08: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Oct 10: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Oct 13: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Oct 15: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Oct 17: Austin Moody Center ATX, TX

Oct 18: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Ticket details are available from the band's website.