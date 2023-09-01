The Black Crowes are releasing a deluxe expanded edition of The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion

The Black Crowes will release a deluxe expanded edition of their second album, The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion, on December 1.

The original album, which included singles Remedy and Sting Me, topped the Billboard 200 chart upon its release in May 1992, and peaked at number 2 in the UK.



The new edition of the album will include previously unreleased studio recordings, rare B-sides and a taping of a 1993 live show in Houston, Texas. It will be available in a variety of formats, including 'super deluxe' four-LP and three-CD box sets. Those editions also include a reproduction of the original 132-page promotional hymn book featuring insights on the record from brothers Chris and Rich Robinson plus sheet music for the songs. The reissue has been overseen by the Robinsons and producer George Drakoulias.



The track list for the new edition is:

CD1: The Southern Harmony & Musical Companion

1. Sting Me

2. Remedy

3. Thorn In My Pride

4. Bad Luck Blue Eyes Goodbye

5. Sometimes Salvation

6. Hotel Illness

7. Black Moon Creeping

8. No Speak No Slave

9. My Morning Song

10. Time Will Tell

CD2: More Companions: Unreleased, Outtakes And B-Sides

1. 99 Pounds

2. Miserable

3. Rainy Day Women No 12 & 35

4. Boomer's Story

5. Darling Of The Underground Press

6. Sting Me (Slow)

7. Bad Luck Blue Eyes, Goodbye

8. Sometimes Salvation

9. Black Moon Creeping

CD3: Southern Harmony Live: November 3, 1993 Houston, TX

1. No Speak No Slave

2. Sting Me

4. My Morning Song

5. Jam

6. Thorn In My Pride

7. Bad Luck Blue Eyes Goodbye

8. Black Moon Creeping

9. Hotel Illness

10. Sometimes Salvation

11. Remedy



In March, the band released a new live album, The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live, as a celebration of their highly successful 2021/'22 reunion tour. The Atlanta band played over 100 gigs worldwide across the two year Shake Your Money Maker tour.