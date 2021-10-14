The Big Moon announce headline UK tour for 2022

The Big Moon have announced that they will be setting off on a UK headline tour in 2022.

Playing in support of their second album Walking Like We Do, released in 2020, the London indie rockers will hit the road on May 23, first performing in Glasgow's Oran Mor, before travelling to Newcastle, Sheffield, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Brighton. The tour will conclude on June 1 in London's O2 Forum.

Taking to social media to spread the good news, The Big Moon said in joint statement: "Gahhhh it’s finally happeniiiing! The Big Moon Big Tour coming to a city near you in 2022!

“2020 was set to be a big year for us and this tour in particular is something we’ve been working towards our whole careers so we are thrilled to be able to keep all the original cities and announce these new and (hopefully fingers crossed pray to any and all goddesses) final official dates.

"We love you and we can’t WAIT to see you and put on an incredible show for you. And to everyone who hasn’t yet – NOW IS THE TIME!! It’s gonna be a very special one. See you in the pit."

Tickets are available now. Check out the dates below:

May 23: Glasgow Oran Mor

May 24: Newcastle Riverside

May 25: Sheffield The Leadmill

May 27: Manchester Academy 2

May 28: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

May 29: Cardiff The Tramshed

May 31: Brighton Concorde 2

June 01: London The O2 Forum