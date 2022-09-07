The Beatles announce long-awaited Revolver box set with unreleased material

The Beatles have announced details of the long-awaited Special Edition box set reissue of their classic 1966 album Revolver.
The album is available in several configurations, including standalone vinyl, picture disc, CD, and expanded CD and CD/vinyl sets. The Special Edition tracks have been remixed by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell in stereo and Dolby Atmos, aided by de-mixing technology developed by Peter Jackson’s WingNut Films Productions Ltd.
The physical and digital Super Deluxe collections feature the album’s original mono mix – sourced from the 1966 mono master tape – plus 28 early takes from the sessions and three home demos. A four-track EP with new stereo mixes and remastered original mono mixes of Paperback Writer and Rain completes the package, while a 2022 mix of Taxman has already been released, alongside a trailer for the Special Edition. Full tracklist below.
Most impressively, the Super Deluxe version of the Revolver reissue includes five CDs (stereo & mono audio) or four LPs plus a 7-inch EP (stereo & mono audio) on half-speed mastered 180-gram vinyl. Both versions comes with a 100-page hardbound book.
The Beatles' Special Edition reissue of Revolver is available to pre-order (opens in new tab).
The Beatles: Revolver Special Edition packages
Revolver Special Edition (Super Deluxe): 63 tracks
* Digital Audio Collection (stereo & hi res 96kHz/24-bit stereo + mono + Dolby Atmos)
* 5CD (stereo & mono audio) with 100-page hardbound book in a 12.56” x 12.36” slipcase
* 4LP+7-inch EP (stereo & mono audio) on half-speed mastered 180-gram vinyl with 100-page hardbound book in a 12.56” x 12.36” slipcase
Disc 1: Revolver (New stereo mix): 14 tracks
Discs 2 & 3: Sessions (stereo & mono): 31 tracks
Disc 4: Revolver (Original mono master): 14 tracks
Disc 5: Revolver EP: 4 tracks
“Paperback Writer” & “Rain” (New stereo mixes & Original mono mixes remastered)
Revolver Special Edition (Deluxe): 29 tracks
* 2CD in digipak with a 40-page booklet abridged from the Super Deluxe book
Disc 1: Revolver (New stereo mix): 14 tracks
Dsci 2: Sessions highlights + “Paperback Writer” & “Rain” (New stereo mixes): 15 tracks
Revolver Special Edition (Standard): 14 tracks
* Digital (New album mix in stereo & hi res 96kHz/24-bit stereo + new Dolby Atmos mix)
* 1CD in digipak (New stereo mix)
* 1LP (New stereo mix) on half-speed mastered 180-gram vinyl
* Limited Edition 1LP vinyl picture disc (New stereo mix) illustrated with the album cover art
Revolver Special Edition tracklists
Super Deluxe CD [5CD + 100-page hardbound book in slipcase | digital audio collection]
CD1: Revolver (New stereo mix)
1: Taxman
2: Eleanor Rigby
3: I’m Only Sleeping
4: Love You To
5: Here, There And Everywhere
6: Yellow Submarine
7: She Said She Said
8: Good Day Sunshine
9: And Your Bird Can Sing
10: For No One
11: Doctor Robert
12: I Want To Tell You
13: Got To Get You Into My Life
14: Tomorrow Never Knows
CD2: Sessions One
1: Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)
2: Tomorrow Never Knows (Mono mix RM 11)
3: Got To Get You Into My Life (First version) – Take 5
4: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version) – Unnumbered mix - mono
5: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version) – Take 8
6: Love You To (Take 1) - mono
7: Love You To (Unnumbered rehearsal) - mono
8: Love You To (Take 7)
9: Paperback Writer (Takes 1 and 2) – Backing track – mono
10: Rain (Take 5 – Actual speed)
11: Rain (Take 5 – Slowed down for master tape)
12: Doctor Robert (Take 7)
13: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) – Take 2
14: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) – Take 2 (giggling)
CD3: Sessions Two
1: And Your Bird Can Sing (Second version) – Take 5
2: Taxman (Take 11)
3: I’m Only Sleeping (Rehearsal fragment) - mono
4: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 2) - mono
5: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 5) - mono
6: I’m Only Sleeping (Mono mix RM1)
7: Eleanor Rigby (Speech before Take 2)
8: Eleanor Rigby (Take 2)
9: For No One (Take 10) – Backing track
10: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape – Part 1) - mono
11: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape – Part 2) – mono
12: Yellow Submarine (Take 4 before sound effects)
13: Yellow Submarine (Highlighted sound effects)
14: I Want To Tell You (Speech and Take 4)
15: Here, There And Everywhere (Take 6)
16: She Said She Said (John’s demo) - mono
17: She Said She Said (Take 15) – Backing track rehearsal
CD4: Revolver (Original mono master)
Album tracklist (same as above)
CD5: Revolver EP
1: Paperback Writer (New stereo mix)
2: Rain (New stereo mix)
3: Paperback Writer (Original mono mix remastered)
4: Rain (Original mono mix remastered)
Super Deluxe vinyl [limited edition 4LP+7-inch EP + 100-page hardbound book in slipcase]
LP One: Revolver (New stereo mix)
Side 1
1: Taxman
2: Eleanor Rigby
3: I’m Only Sleeping
4: Love You To
5: Here, There And Everywhere
6: Yellow Submarine
7: She Said She Said
Side 2
1: Good Day Sunshine
2: And Your Bird Can Sing
3: For No One
4: Doctor Robert
5: I Want To Tell You
6: Got To Get You Into My Life
7: Tomorrow Never Knows
LP Two: Sessions One
Side 1
1: Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)
2: Tomorrow Never Knows (Mono mix RM 11)
3: Got To Get You Into My Life (First version) – Take 5
4: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version) – Unnumbered mix - mono
5: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version) – Take 8
6: Love You To (Take 1) - mono
7: Love You To (Unnumbered rehearsal) - mono
Side 2
1: Love You To (Take 7)
2: Paperback Writer (Takes 1 and 2) – Backing track – mono
3: Rain (Take 5 – Actual speed)
4: Rain (Take 5 – Slowed down for master tape)
5: Doctor Robert (Take 7)
6: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) – Take 2
7: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) – Take 2 (giggling)
LP Three: Sessions Two
Side 1
1: And Your Bird Can Sing (Second version) – Take 5
2: Taxman (Take 11)
3: I’m Only Sleeping (Rehearsal fragment) - mono
4: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 2) - mono
5: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 5) - mono
6: I’m Only Sleeping (Mono mix RM1)
7: Eleanor Rigby (Speech before Take 2)
8: Eleanor Rigby (Take 2)
Side 2
1: For No One (Take 10) – Backing track
2: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape – Part 1) - mono
3: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape – Part 2) – mono
4: Yellow Submarine (Take 4 before sound effects)
5: Yellow Submarine (Highlighted sound effects)
6: I Want To Tell You (Speech and Take 4)
7: Here, There And Everywhere (Take 6)
8: She Said She Said (John’s demo) - mono
9: She Said She Said (Take 15) – Backing track rehearsal
LP Four: Revolver (Original mono master)
Album tracklist (same as above)
Revolver EP (7-inch vinyl)
Side 1
1: Paperback Writer (New stereo mix)
2: Rain (New stereo mix)
Side 2
1: Paperback Writer (Original mono mix remastered)
2: Rain (Original mono mix remastered)
Deluxe CD [2CD in digipak with 40-page booklet]
CD 1: Revolver (New stereo mix)
CD 2: Sessions
1: Paperback Writer (New stereo mix)
2: Rain (New stereo mix)
3: Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)
4: Got To Get You Into My Life (Early mix)
5: Love You To (Take 7)
6: Doctor Robert (Take 7)
7: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) Take 2
8: Taxman (Take 11)
9: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 2) - mono
10: Eleanor Rigby (Take 2)
11: For No One (Take 10) – Backing track
12: Yellow Submarine (Take 4 before sound effects)
13: I Want To Tell You (Speech and Take 4)
14: Here, There And Everywhere (Take 6)
15: She Said She Said (Take 15) – Backing track rehearsal
Standard [1CD | digital | 1LP vinyl | limited edition 1LP picture disc vinyl]
