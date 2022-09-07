The Beatles announce long-awaited Revolver box set with unreleased material

The Beatles have announced details of the long-awaited Special Edition box set reissue of their classic 1966 album Revolver.

The album is available in several configurations, including standalone vinyl, picture disc, CD, and expanded CD and CD/vinyl sets. The Special Edition tracks have been remixed by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell in stereo and Dolby Atmos, aided by de-mixing technology developed by Peter Jackson’s WingNut Films Productions Ltd.

The physical and digital Super Deluxe collections feature the album’s original mono mix – sourced from the 1966 mono master tape – plus 28 early takes from the sessions and three home demos. A four-track EP with new stereo mixes and remastered original mono mixes of Paperback Writer and Rain completes the package, while a 2022 mix of Taxman has already been released, alongside a trailer for the Special Edition. Full tracklist below.

Most impressively, the Super Deluxe version of the Revolver reissue includes five CDs (stereo & mono audio) or four LPs plus a 7-inch EP (stereo & mono audio) on half-speed mastered 180-gram vinyl. Both versions comes with a 100-page hardbound book.

The Beatles' Special Edition reissue of Revolver is available to pre-order (opens in new tab).

The Beatles: Revolver Special Edition packages

Revolver Special Edition (Super Deluxe): 63 tracks

* Digital Audio Collection (stereo & hi res 96kHz/24-bit stereo + mono + Dolby Atmos)

* 5CD (stereo & mono audio) with 100-page hardbound book in a 12.56” x 12.36” slipcase

* 4LP+7-inch EP (stereo & mono audio) on half-speed mastered 180-gram vinyl with 100-page hardbound book in a 12.56” x 12.36” slipcase

Disc 1: Revolver (New stereo mix): 14 tracks

Discs 2 & 3: Sessions (stereo & mono): 31 tracks

Disc 4: Revolver (Original mono master): 14 tracks

Disc 5: Revolver EP: 4 tracks

“Paperback Writer” & “Rain” (New stereo mixes & Original mono mixes remastered)



Revolver Special Edition (Deluxe): 29 tracks

* 2CD in digipak with a 40-page booklet abridged from the Super Deluxe book

Disc 1: Revolver (New stereo mix): 14 tracks

Dsci 2: Sessions highlights + “Paperback Writer” & “Rain” (New stereo mixes): 15 tracks

Revolver Special Edition (Standard): 14 tracks

* Digital (New album mix in stereo & hi res 96kHz/24-bit stereo + new Dolby Atmos mix)

* 1CD in digipak (New stereo mix)

* 1LP (New stereo mix) on half-speed mastered 180-gram vinyl

* Limited Edition 1LP vinyl picture disc (New stereo mix) illustrated with the album cover art



Revolver Special Edition tracklists

Super Deluxe CD [5CD + 100-page hardbound book in slipcase | digital audio collection]

CD1: Revolver (New stereo mix)

1: Taxman

2: Eleanor Rigby

3: I’m Only Sleeping

4: Love You To

5: Here, There And Everywhere

6: Yellow Submarine

7: She Said She Said

8: Good Day Sunshine

9: And Your Bird Can Sing

10: For No One

11: Doctor Robert

12: I Want To Tell You

13: Got To Get You Into My Life

14: Tomorrow Never Knows

CD2: Sessions One

1: Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)

2: Tomorrow Never Knows (Mono mix RM 11)

3: Got To Get You Into My Life (First version) – Take 5

4: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version) – Unnumbered mix - mono

5: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version) – Take 8

6: Love You To (Take 1) - mono

7: Love You To (Unnumbered rehearsal) - mono

8: Love You To (Take 7)

9: Paperback Writer (Takes 1 and 2) – Backing track – mono

10: Rain (Take 5 – Actual speed)

11: Rain (Take 5 – Slowed down for master tape)

12: Doctor Robert (Take 7)

13: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) – Take 2

14: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) – Take 2 (giggling)

CD3: Sessions Two

1: And Your Bird Can Sing (Second version) – Take 5

2: Taxman (Take 11)

3: I’m Only Sleeping (Rehearsal fragment) - mono

4: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 2) - mono

5: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 5) - mono

6: I’m Only Sleeping (Mono mix RM1)

7: Eleanor Rigby (Speech before Take 2)

8: Eleanor Rigby (Take 2)

9: For No One (Take 10) – Backing track

10: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape – Part 1) - mono

11: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape – Part 2) – mono

12: Yellow Submarine (Take 4 before sound effects)

13: Yellow Submarine (Highlighted sound effects)

14: I Want To Tell You (Speech and Take 4)

15: Here, There And Everywhere (Take 6)

16: She Said She Said (John’s demo) - mono

17: She Said She Said (Take 15) – Backing track rehearsal

CD4: Revolver (Original mono master)

Album tracklist (same as above)

CD5: Revolver EP

1: Paperback Writer (New stereo mix)

2: Rain (New stereo mix)

3: Paperback Writer (Original mono mix remastered)

4: Rain (Original mono mix remastered)



Super Deluxe vinyl [limited edition 4LP+7-inch EP + 100-page hardbound book in slipcase]

LP One: Revolver (New stereo mix)

Side 1

1: Taxman

2: Eleanor Rigby

3: I’m Only Sleeping

4: Love You To

5: Here, There And Everywhere

6: Yellow Submarine

7: She Said She Said

Side 2

1: Good Day Sunshine

2: And Your Bird Can Sing

3: For No One

4: Doctor Robert

5: I Want To Tell You

6: Got To Get You Into My Life

7: Tomorrow Never Knows

LP Two: Sessions One

Side 1

1: Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)

2: Tomorrow Never Knows (Mono mix RM 11)

3: Got To Get You Into My Life (First version) – Take 5

4: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version) – Unnumbered mix - mono

5: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version) – Take 8

6: Love You To (Take 1) - mono

7: Love You To (Unnumbered rehearsal) - mono

Side 2

1: Love You To (Take 7)

2: Paperback Writer (Takes 1 and 2) – Backing track – mono

3: Rain (Take 5 – Actual speed)

4: Rain (Take 5 – Slowed down for master tape)

5: Doctor Robert (Take 7)

6: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) – Take 2

7: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) – Take 2 (giggling)

LP Three: Sessions Two

Side 1

1: And Your Bird Can Sing (Second version) – Take 5

2: Taxman (Take 11)

3: I’m Only Sleeping (Rehearsal fragment) - mono

4: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 2) - mono

5: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 5) - mono

6: I’m Only Sleeping (Mono mix RM1)

7: Eleanor Rigby (Speech before Take 2)

8: Eleanor Rigby (Take 2)

Side 2

1: For No One (Take 10) – Backing track

2: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape – Part 1) - mono

3: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape – Part 2) – mono

4: Yellow Submarine (Take 4 before sound effects)

5: Yellow Submarine (Highlighted sound effects)

6: I Want To Tell You (Speech and Take 4)

7: Here, There And Everywhere (Take 6)

8: She Said She Said (John’s demo) - mono

9: She Said She Said (Take 15) – Backing track rehearsal

LP Four: Revolver (Original mono master)

Album tracklist (same as above)

Revolver EP (7-inch vinyl)

Side 1

1: Paperback Writer (New stereo mix)

2: Rain (New stereo mix)

Side 2

1: Paperback Writer (Original mono mix remastered)

2: Rain (Original mono mix remastered)



Deluxe CD [2CD in digipak with 40-page booklet]

CD 1: Revolver (New stereo mix)

CD 2: Sessions

1: Paperback Writer (New stereo mix)

2: Rain (New stereo mix)

3: Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)

4: Got To Get You Into My Life (Early mix)

5: Love You To (Take 7)

6: Doctor Robert (Take 7)

7: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) Take 2

8: Taxman (Take 11)

9: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 2) - mono

10: Eleanor Rigby (Take 2)

11: For No One (Take 10) – Backing track

12: Yellow Submarine (Take 4 before sound effects)

13: I Want To Tell You (Speech and Take 4)

14: Here, There And Everywhere (Take 6)

15: She Said She Said (Take 15) – Backing track rehearsal



Standard [1CD | digital | 1LP vinyl | limited edition 1LP picture disc vinyl]

Revolver (New stereo mix)