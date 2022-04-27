The Batman sequel confirmed, Robert Pattinson to return

The Batman will be getting a sequel, and main star Robert Pattinson will be returning to the title role, the film's director Matt Reeves has confirmed.

Reeves revealed the news during Warner Bros. Studios' latest CinemaCon event, which took place yesterday in Las Vegas and featured a raft of updates and teases for upcoming DC movies.

As well as the Batman news, CinemaCon attendees were also treated to new footage and/or guest appearances from the stars of Shazam: Fury of the Gods, Jason Momoa-led sequel Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, multiversal epic The Flash (featuring the return of Michael Keaton as Batman - no, not The Batman Batman, Batman Batman - do keep up!) and two Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson projects, Black Adam and League of Super-Pets. All those films are scheduled to be released between now and the end of 2023.

While Matt Reeves didn't confirm whether other stars such as Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman), Paul Dano (The Riddler) and Colin Farrell (The Penguin) would join Robert Pattinson's Bats back on the big screen, he did express gratitude for the success and critical reception afforded to The Batman so far, and excitement for what lies ahead.

“Thank you all for your tremendous support for The Batman," he stated. "We couldn’t have gotten here without the faith and enthusiasm of all your teams around the world. I’m excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter.”

The Batman opened to positive reviews back in March and has grossed over $750m worldwide since its release.