The Aristocrats announce massive European tour

The Aristocrats have announced an extensive European tour beginning in Nov 2019 and running through until Feb 2020.

The prog supergroup, featuring guitarist Guthrie Govan, bassist Bryan Beller and drummer Marco Minnemann, kick off the dates on Nov 10 in Hungary. They hit the UK in Jan 2020.

The tour is in support of the trio’s fourth album, You Know What…?, which is released on June 28.

The Aristocrats European tour 2019/2020

Nov 10th: Budapest Ellatohaz, Hungary

Nov 11th: Vienna, Szene, Austria

Nov 12th: Kosice Collosseum, Slovakia

Nov 13th – Bochnia Oratoria SW Kingi, Poland

Nov 15th: Warszaw Venue TBA, Poland

Nov 16th: Olomouc S Klub, Czech Republic

Nov 17th: Bratislava MMC, Slovakia

Nov 18th: Munich Strom, Germany

Nov 20th: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

Nov 21st: Bensheim Musiktheater Rex, Germany

Nov 23rd: Winterbach Strandbar, Germany

Nov 24th: Dortmund Piano, Germany

Nov 26th: Oslo Cosmopolite, Norway

Nov 27th: Gothenburg Pusterwik, Sweden

Nov 28th: Malmoe KB, Sweden

Nov 30th: Stockholm Nalen Klubb, Sweden

Dec 2nd: Helsinki Virgin Oil, Finland

Dec 3rd: Tampere Olympia, Finland

Dec 4th: Jyvaskyla Lutakko, Finland

Dec 6th: Istanbul Zorlu Center, Turkey

Dec 7th: Istanbul Zorlu Center, Turkey

Dec 9th: Sofia City Stage, Bulgaria

Dec 11th: Tel Aviv Venue TBA, Israel

Dec 13th: Tenerife Venue TBA, Canary Islands

Dec 14th: Gran Canaria Auditorio Alfredo Kraus, Canary Islands

Jan 16th: Esch sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jan 17th: Verviers Spirit of 66, Belgium

Jan 18th: Zoetermeer De Boerderi, Netherlands

Jan 19th: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Jan 21st: Newcastle The Cluny, UK

Jan 22nd: Edinburgh Liquid Room, UK

Jan 23rd: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Jan 25th: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Feb 3rd: Bilbao Kafe Antzokia, Spain

Feb 4th: Madrid But, Spain

Feb 7th: Lisbon Lisboa Vivo, Portugal

Feb 9th: Sevilla Sala Custom, Spain

Feb 10th: Murcia Garaje, Spain

Feb 11th: Valencia Rockcity, Spain

Feb 12th: Barcelona Apolo, Spain