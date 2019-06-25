The Aristocrats announce massive European tour

The Aristocrats have announced an extensive European tour beginning in Nov 2019 and running through until Feb 2020.
The prog supergroup, featuring guitarist Guthrie Govan, bassist Bryan Beller and drummer Marco Minnemann, kick off the dates on Nov 10 in Hungary. They hit the UK in Jan 2020.
The tour is in support of the trio’s fourth album, You Know What…?, which is released on June 28.
The Aristocrats European tour 2019/2020
Nov 10th: Budapest Ellatohaz, Hungary
Nov 11th: Vienna, Szene, Austria
Nov 12th: Kosice Collosseum, Slovakia
Nov 13th – Bochnia Oratoria SW Kingi, Poland
Nov 15th: Warszaw Venue TBA, Poland
Nov 16th: Olomouc S Klub, Czech Republic
Nov 17th: Bratislava MMC, Slovakia
Nov 18th: Munich Strom, Germany
Nov 20th: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany
Nov 21st: Bensheim Musiktheater Rex, Germany
Nov 23rd: Winterbach Strandbar, Germany
Nov 24th: Dortmund Piano, Germany
Nov 26th: Oslo Cosmopolite, Norway
Nov 27th: Gothenburg Pusterwik, Sweden
Nov 28th: Malmoe KB, Sweden
Nov 30th: Stockholm Nalen Klubb, Sweden
Dec 2nd: Helsinki Virgin Oil, Finland
Dec 3rd: Tampere Olympia, Finland
Dec 4th: Jyvaskyla Lutakko, Finland
Dec 6th: Istanbul Zorlu Center, Turkey
Dec 7th: Istanbul Zorlu Center, Turkey
Dec 9th: Sofia City Stage, Bulgaria
Dec 11th: Tel Aviv Venue TBA, Israel
Dec 13th: Tenerife Venue TBA, Canary Islands
Dec 14th: Gran Canaria Auditorio Alfredo Kraus, Canary Islands
Jan 16th: Esch sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Jan 17th: Verviers Spirit of 66, Belgium
Jan 18th: Zoetermeer De Boerderi, Netherlands
Jan 19th: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands
Jan 21st: Newcastle The Cluny, UK
Jan 22nd: Edinburgh Liquid Room, UK
Jan 23rd: Manchester Academy 2, UK
Jan 25th: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK
Feb 3rd: Bilbao Kafe Antzokia, Spain
Feb 4th: Madrid But, Spain
Feb 7th: Lisbon Lisboa Vivo, Portugal
Feb 9th: Sevilla Sala Custom, Spain
Feb 10th: Murcia Garaje, Spain
Feb 11th: Valencia Rockcity, Spain
Feb 12th: Barcelona Apolo, Spain