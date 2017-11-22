The Answer's Cormac Neeson announces solo album

Corman Neeson, lead singer of Irish rockers The Answer, has announced details of his first solo album, White Feather. The album will be recorded in Nashville with producer Blue Miller, who has previously worked with the likes of India Irie, Blackfoot, Michael Bolton and Aaron Neville.

“This is obviously a first for me and means I have to take a short break from The Answer activity,” says Neeson. “I have had the great opportunity to write with some of Nashville’s finest writers and artists over the last 12 months and these collaborations have added a vibrancy and focus that will give this album its own unique identity.”

The album, which is influenced by Americana, County, Irish Folk and Delta Blues, is available to pre-order via Pledgemusic, with rewards including test pressings and signed lyric sheets. The release date slated for late 2018.

Neeson has also shared a demo version of new song, Whole Again. Writing on Facebook, he said, “I wrote this song with my good friends Lisbee Stainton and Blue Miller on my very first day in Nashville. With regards to the subject matter Lisbee and Blue were kind enough to let me take the lead and talk about my son’s first days and weeks of his life spent fighting for his life in a Belfast hospital.

“The session quickly evolved into a very emotional but infinitely rewarding date for all of us. The perfect start of my time in Tennessee - enjoy!”

