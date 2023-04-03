The Anchoress to release new version of New Order's Bizarre Love Triangle

The Anchoress (aka Catherine Anne Davies) has teased a clip of her new single, Bizarre Love Triangle, which will be out on April 14 via Drowned In Sound Label. It's the first taste of her upcoming covers album, Versions, which finds her revisiting songs originally by New Order, as well as Seattle grunge band Nirvana, German vocalist Nico and more.

“I first heard Bizarre Love Triangle via the Frente! acoustic cover version before discovering the New Order original and falling for it all over again," says Davies. "It’s always felt like a very mysterious novella to me. As every perfect song should, it allows the listener to project their own meaning and narrative onto it.

"I’ve thrown in every synth from the Fairlight to the DX7 and Arp from my studio, along with my best homage to mid-90s smooth disco. While the original is perfection, I hope you’ll like my reworking as it goes through The Anchoress sausage machine and creates a new synth cocktail for your listening pleasure.”

Versions will be released this autumn on vinyl and digital formats and follows on from September 2022's limited edition Versions / EP 1. Meanwhile, The Anchoress will be touring the UK this spring and autumn. Scroll down for the list of dates so far.

UK Tour 2023

Apr 30: Durham Northern Kin Festival

May 01: Huddersfield The Parish

May 09: Guildford Boileroom

May 10: Brighton Komedia

May 12: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

May 13: Manchester Deaf Institute

May 14: Hebden Bridge Trades Club

May 17: Gloucester Guildhall

May 18: Birmingham Academy

May 20: London Queen Elizabeth Hall

May 21: Bristol Thekla

Sep 02-03: Dorset, End Of The Road Festival

Sep 21: Liverpool Leaf

Sep 22: Edinburgh Summerhall

Sep 23: Sept Hull Central Library

Sep 24: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Sep 30: Cardiff Acapella

Oct 04: Cambridge Junction