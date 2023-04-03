The Anchoress to release new version of New Order's Bizarre Love Triangle

By Natasha Scharf
( Prog )
published

The Anchoress shares preview of new single from her upcoming covers album ahead of UK tour dates

The Anchoress, aka Catherine Anne Davis in a black jacket standing against a grey backdrop
(Image credit: Darren Feist)

The Anchoress (aka Catherine Anne Davies) has teased a clip of her new single, Bizarre Love Triangle, which will be out on April 14 via Drowned In Sound Label. It's the first taste of her upcoming covers album, Versions, which finds her revisiting songs originally by New Order, as well as Seattle grunge band Nirvana, German vocalist Nico and more.

“I first heard Bizarre Love Triangle via the Frente! acoustic cover version before discovering the New Order original and falling for it all over again," says Davies. "It’s always felt like a very mysterious novella to me. As every perfect song should, it allows the listener to project their own meaning and narrative onto it. 

"I’ve thrown in every synth from the Fairlight to the DX7 and Arp from my studio, along with my best homage to mid-90s smooth disco. While the original is perfection, I hope you’ll like my reworking as it goes through The Anchoress sausage machine and creates a new synth cocktail for your listening pleasure.”

Versions will be released this autumn on vinyl and digital formats and follows on from September 2022's limited edition Versions / EP 1. Meanwhile, The Anchoress will be touring the UK this spring and autumn. Scroll down for the list of dates so far.

UK Tour 2023

Apr 30: Durham Northern Kin Festival
May 01: Huddersfield The Parish
May 09: Guildford Boileroom
May 10: Brighton Komedia
May 12: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
May 13: Manchester Deaf Institute
May 14: Hebden Bridge Trades Club
May 17: Gloucester Guildhall
May 18: Birmingham Academy
May 20: London Queen Elizabeth Hall
May 21: Bristol Thekla
Sep 02-03: Dorset, End Of The Road Festival
Sep 21: Liverpool Leaf
Sep 22: Edinburgh Summerhall
Sep 23: Sept Hull Central Library
Sep 24: Leeds Brudenell Social Club
Sep 30: Cardiff Acapella
Oct 04: Cambridge Junction

