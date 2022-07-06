Listen to The Anchoress' haunting version of Nirvana’s Pennyroyal Tea

Catherine Anne Davies, aka The Anchoress, has released her own version of Nirvana’s Pennyroyal Tea. The song originally appeared on the Seattle band's 1993 album In Utero and, according to late frontman Kurt Cobain, was written about someone who was "beyond depressed".

Davies wrote on social media: “In the wake of the overturning of Roe v Wade there was only one song that I was going to tackle this month.” The herb pennyroyal was used as far back as ancient Roman times to induce abortions.

“I have so much anger and sadness over what is happening in America right now as a women’s autonomy over her own body is put into question,” says the Welsh multi-instrumentalist and producer. “Whatever your thoughts on what is happening to reproductive rights, I hope you find some comfort in this contemplative version of a song that’s alway held a lot of power for me.”

The Anchoress is one of many artists who've spoken out against the overturning of Roe v Wade. She wrote about her own experiences of stillbirth and miscarriage on her second album, The Art Of Losing, which was voted Prog magazine writers' Album Of The Year in 2021.

Stream Pennyroyal Tea below and buy it direct from The Anchoress’ Bandcamp.