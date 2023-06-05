The Anchoress announces London Union Chapel show for October

Fresh from her headline appearance at London's Queen Elizabeth Hall and subsequent UK tour dates, The Anchoress UK Tour 2023 The Anchoress has announced a new London headline show at the Union Chapel for October 6.

The new show is timed to coincide with The Anchoress' upcoming covers album, Versions, which will be released in the Autumn, and also features re-imaginings of songs by the likes of All About Eve, The Cure, New Order, Nico and Halsey and more.

“We have so much planned for this special show at one of London’s most unique venues. It will be the perfect way to celebrate the end of a spectacular year back on tour. This will be my first time back at the Union Chapel since I was invited to play there supporting David Gilmour with Amadou and Mariam when I was first starting out in music.

"You can expect some special guests who will be joining me to make it a truly unique evening. As well as my incredible live band, we will also have an extended acoustic piano and strings set and will be debuting some more brand new songs from the third album. I can’t wait! I think you will agree that it’s a stunning setting to experience live music in. A truly unique space…”

You can see all The Anchoress' September and October tour dates below.

(Image credit: Press)

The Anchoress UK Tour 2023

Sep 02-03: Dorset, End Of The Road Festival

Sep 21: Liverpool Leaf

Sep 22: Edinburgh Summerhall

Sep 23: Sept Hull Central Library

Sep 24: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Sep 30: Cardiff Acapella

Oct 04: Cambridge Junction

Oct 06: London Union Chapel

Get tickets.