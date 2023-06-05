The Anchoress announces London Union Chapel show for October

Fresh from her headline appearance at London's Queen Elizabeth Hall and subsequent UK tour dates, The Anchoress UK Tour 2023 The Anchoress has announced a new London headline show at the Union Chapel for October 6.
The new show is timed to coincide with The Anchoress' upcoming covers album, Versions, which will be released in the Autumn, and also features re-imaginings of songs by the likes of All About Eve, The Cure, New Order, Nico and Halsey and more.
“We have so much planned for this special show at one of London’s most unique venues. It will be the perfect way to celebrate the end of a spectacular year back on tour. This will be my first time back at the Union Chapel since I was invited to play there supporting David Gilmour with Amadou and Mariam when I was first starting out in music.
"You can expect some special guests who will be joining me to make it a truly unique evening. As well as my incredible live band, we will also have an extended acoustic piano and strings set and will be debuting some more brand new songs from the third album. I can’t wait! I think you will agree that it’s a stunning setting to experience live music in. A truly unique space…”
You can see all The Anchoress' September and October tour dates below.
The Anchoress UK Tour 2023
Sep 02-03: Dorset, End Of The Road Festival
Sep 21: Liverpool Leaf
Sep 22: Edinburgh Summerhall
Sep 23: Sept Hull Central Library
Sep 24: Leeds Brudenell Social Club
Sep 30: Cardiff Acapella
Oct 04: Cambridge Junction
Oct 06: London Union Chapel