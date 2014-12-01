The Amsterdam Red Light District offer A Chance To Change

We’re premiering the new video from The Amsterdam Red Light District for A Chance To Change – taken from latest album Gone For A While.
Speaking about the new video, guitarist Max Comby said: “We are so stoked to reveal our brand new music video for A Chance To Change with Metal Hammer. It’s much heavier than our first single, Gone For A While and far more intense and fast! We hope that you enjoy it.”
Their latest album Gone For A While was released last week via Red-Light Records. Tracklist below:
- Time Flies 2. Just Have A Good Time 3. Million Miles Away 4. A Chance To Change 5. Final Boarding Call 6. Gone For A While 7. Behind Your Sunglasses 8. These Kids That Your Parents Warned You About 9. Come Closer 10. Set The World On Fire 11. Waiting For So Long (feat. Justin Schlosberg from Hell Is For Heroes) You can pick up a copy of the new album via TARLD’s online store.