The Amsterdam Red Light District offer A Chance To Change

We’re premiering the new video from The Amsterdam Red Light District for A Chance To Change – taken from latest album Gone For A While.

Speaking about the new video, guitarist Max Comby said: “We are so stoked to reveal our brand new music video for A Chance To Change with Metal Hammer. It’s much heavier than our first single, Gone For A While and far more intense and fast! We hope that you enjoy it.”

Their latest album Gone For A While was released last week via Red-Light Records. Tracklist below: