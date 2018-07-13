The Amorettes share lyric video for new single Whatever Gets You Through The Night

The Amorettes have premiered a lyric video for their new single Whatever Gets You Through The Night.

The song originally appeared on Gill Montgomery and Heather & Hannah McKay’s fourth studio album Born To Break, which arrived in April this year.

Vocalist and guitarist Montgomery says the track is about letting go and being yourself and adds: ”We are hoping it strikes a chord with listeners – that it can relate to their individual experiences and they can use it as an anthem to help celebrate how they live their own lives.”

As for the follow-up to 2016 album White Hot Heat, Montgomery adds: “This is definitely a departure from our heavier catalogue. However, I still feel that it encompasses the full Amorettes vibe.

“Haters are gonna hate! So, just get over it and let your own little freaky flag fly.”

The Amorettes are currently on tour across the UK. Find a list of their live dates below.

The Amorettes 2018 UK tour dates

Jul 13: Tiree Music Festival

Jul 26: Blackpool The Waterloo Music Bar

Jul 27: Holmfirth The Picturedome (with The Dead Daisies)

Sep 13: Grimsby Yardbirds

Sep 14: Keighley The Octagon Live

Sep 15: Wakefield Redemption Festival

Nov 11: Inverness Monstersfest