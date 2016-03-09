The Algorithm in Pointers video

The Algorithm have premiered the video for their track Pointers with TeamRock.

The song is taken from upcoming album Brute Force, released on April 1 via FiXT Records.

Pre-orders for the album are also now available, with the first 128 orders via The Algorithm’s online store receiving a deluxe version that includes a unique midi version of the tracks on floppy disk.

Algorithm mastermind Remi Gallego says: “I’m very excited to finally unveil more of my new album today. Pointers is a track that took me a long time to write and finalise, and yet it remains is one of my favourite works so far. A big thanks to Richard Oakes for helping us put the vision into image. Enjoy.”

The Algorithm launched a European tour this month.

THE ALGORITHM EUROPEAN TOUR 2016

Mar 12: Madrid Lemon, Spain

Mar 13: Barcelona Apola 2, Spain

Mar 17: Frankfurt Elfer, Germany

Mar 18: Bochum Matrix, Germany

Mar 19: Istanbul Roxy, Turkey

Mar 22: Lille La Peniche, France

Mar 23: Paris La Fleche D’Or, France

Mar 24: Grenoble Amperage, France

Mar 25: Geneva Electron Festival, Switzerland

Mar 27: Nantes Scene Michelet, France

Mar 28: Bordeaux Iboat, France

Mar 29: Toulouse Saint Des Seins, France

Mar 30: Arles Cargo, France

Mar 31: Bologna Freakout Club, Italy

Apr 01: Torino Alcatraz, Italy

Apr 02: Tricesimo Interstate Studio 270, Italy

Apr 03: Vienna Flex Club, Austria

Apr 07: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Apr 08: Poznan Minoga, Poland

Apr 09: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Apr 16: Bristol Thekla, UK

Apr 18: Glasgow Audio, UK

Apr 20: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Apr 21: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms, UK

Apr 22: London Borderline, UK

Apr 28: St Petersburg Backstage, Russia

Apr 29: Moscow Volta, Russia