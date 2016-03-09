Trending

The Algorithm in Pointers video

By News  

Exclusive: View promo for latest track lifted from The Algorithm's upcoming album Brute Force

The Algorithm have premiered the video for their track Pointers with TeamRock.

The song is taken from upcoming album Brute Force, released on April 1 via FiXT Records.

Pre-orders for the album are also now available, with the first 128 orders via The Algorithm’s online store receiving a deluxe version that includes a unique midi version of the tracks on floppy disk.

Algorithm mastermind Remi Gallego says: “I’m very excited to finally unveil more of my new album today. Pointers is a track that took me a long time to write and finalise, and yet it remains is one of my favourite works so far. A big thanks to Richard Oakes for helping us put the vision into image. Enjoy.”

The Algorithm launched a European tour this month.

THE ALGORITHM EUROPEAN TOUR 2016

Mar 12: Madrid Lemon, Spain
Mar 13: Barcelona Apola 2, Spain
Mar 17: Frankfurt Elfer, Germany
Mar 18: Bochum Matrix, Germany
Mar 19: Istanbul Roxy, Turkey
Mar 22: Lille La Peniche, France
Mar 23: Paris La Fleche D’Or, France
Mar 24: Grenoble Amperage, France
Mar 25: Geneva Electron Festival, Switzerland
Mar 27: Nantes Scene Michelet, France
Mar 28: Bordeaux Iboat, France
Mar 29: Toulouse Saint Des Seins, France
Mar 30: Arles Cargo, France
Mar 31: Bologna Freakout Club, Italy
Apr 01: Torino Alcatraz, Italy
Apr 02: Tricesimo Interstate Studio 270, Italy
Apr 03: Vienna Flex Club, Austria
Apr 07: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic
Apr 08: Poznan Minoga, Poland
Apr 09: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany
Apr 16: Bristol Thekla, UK
Apr 18: Glasgow Audio, UK
Apr 20: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Apr 21: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms, UK
Apr 22: London Borderline, UK
Apr 28: St Petersburg Backstage, Russia
Apr 29: Moscow Volta, Russia