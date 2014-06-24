The Algorithm confirm UK tour

The Algorithm are to tour the UK next month, with two free shows included in the schedule.
Remi Gallego will play a string of shows in support of his latest album Octopus4, launched on June 2 via Basick and described by Metal Hammer as “a delightful curveball.” He’s joined by drummer Jean Ferry of Uneven Structure for the shows.
Hear recent single Synthesiz3r below.
Tour dates
Jul 07: Chester Compass
Jul 10: Birmingham Rainbow Warehouse – free show with Monuments, Aliases
Jul 11: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms – free show
Jul 12: TechFest, Newark
Jul 13: Nottingham Maze
Jul 15: Southampton Unit
Jul 16: Brighton Bermuda Triangle
Jul 17: London Barfly
Jul 18: Plymouth Tiki
Jul 19: Guilfest