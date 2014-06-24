The Algorithm confirm UK tour

The Algorithm are to tour the UK next month, with two free shows included in the schedule.

Remi Gallego will play a string of shows in support of his latest album Octopus4, launched on June 2 via Basick and described by Metal Hammer as “a delightful curveball.” He’s joined by drummer Jean Ferry of Uneven Structure for the shows.

Hear recent single Synthesiz3r below.

Jul 07: Chester Compass

Jul 10: Birmingham Rainbow Warehouse – free show with Monuments, Aliases

Jul 11: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms – free show

Jul 12: TechFest, Newark

Jul 13: Nottingham Maze

Jul 15: Southampton Unit

Jul 16: Brighton Bermuda Triangle

Jul 17: London Barfly

Jul 18: Plymouth Tiki

Jul 19: Guilfest

The Algorithm: Synthesiz3r