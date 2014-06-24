Trending

The Algorithm confirm UK tour

Remi Gallego returns in July with 2 free shows in schedule

The Algorithm are to tour the UK next month, with two free shows included in the schedule.

Remi Gallego will play a string of shows in support of his latest album Octopus4, launched on June 2 via Basick and described by Metal Hammer as “a delightful curveball.” He’s joined by drummer Jean Ferry of Uneven Structure for the shows.

Hear recent single Synthesiz3r below.

Tour dates

Jul 07: Chester Compass

Jul 10: Birmingham Rainbow Warehouse – free show with Monuments, Aliases

Jul 11: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms – free show

Jul 12: TechFest, Newark

Jul 13: Nottingham Maze

Jul 15: Southampton Unit

Jul 16: Brighton Bermuda Triangle

Jul 17: London Barfly

Jul 18: Plymouth Tiki

Jul 19: Guilfest

The Algorithm: Synthesiz3r

