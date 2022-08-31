The Alan Parsons Project remastered vinyl box set on the way

The Alan Parsons Project are to have an 11 album vinyl box set featuring all the band's album from 1976's Tales Of Mystery And Imagination debut through to 1987's Gaudi, as well as 2014's The Sicilian Defence, released in November.

The Alan Parsons Project - The Complete Collection will be released through Cooking Vinyl records on November 18, initially on a run of 1500 copies. it is a vinyl version of the CD box set that was released in 2014.

The set features every studio album released by Alan Parsons and musical partner Eric Woolfson released as The Alan Parsons Project including the curio The Sicilian Defence, which has never been available on vinyl before.

Released as more of contactual obligation album, and used by Woolfson to secure the group a new deal with their then label Arista following the release of Eve in 1979, the album and song titles reflect the game of chess, an allusion to the negotiating with the label at the time. It was finally released as part of the CD box set in 2014.

"I have not heard it since it was finished. I hope the tapes no longer exist," Parsons said of the album, a collection of unfinished musical ideas, in 2005. By 2016 he'd softened his approach to the record however. "I'm happy that it's fulfilling a need to document, historically, the entire catalog of the Alan Parsons project, but it's not our finest hour by any stretch of the imagination. It's an interesting piece of history."

All albums have been half speed remastered at Abbey Road and cut from hi-res files transferred from the best available master tapes where analogue was originally used and from the original digital master tapes for all albums from 1983 onwards with everything approved by Alan Parsons and pressed on heavyweight 180gm vinyl, and beautifully replicated sleeves including original text and imagery.

The set Includes includes giant A1 size poster, a 60 page 12” x 12” hardback book containing full lyrics, brand new sleeve notes and essay from Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios on the half speed remastering process.

Pre-order The Alan Parsons Project - The Complete Collection.