The Acacia Strain in tour hell

The Acacia Strain missed two shows on their current North American tour after their van was hit by an alleged drunk driver.

Tourmates Sylar later suffered a blow of their own when their vehicle was broken into and all their money was stolen.

The bands are on the road with Emmure, Stray From The Path, Fit For A King and Kublai Khan. But The Acacia Strain were unable to reach shows in Montreal and Toronto after the crash in Hartford, Connecticut.

Frontman Vincent Bennett reported: “Van axle is fucked. We cannot safely drive right now. Might not make Canada.” He also posted a picture of the damaged van with the accused driver in the background receiving attention from a police officer.

The other bands did make it to Canada – but Sylar have been left penniless after the break-in. They say: “We’re now back to square one financially and in a different country.” But they vow: “We will continue this tour no matter what.”

They’ve asked fans to buy merchandise to help fund the rest of the trek, which runs until December 21.