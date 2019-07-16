The 22 best Amazon Prime Day deals for music fans

If you don't have time to trawl our huge Amazon Prime Day hub, don't worry, we've selected the very best US and UK deals from the 48-hour event so you can get straight to the good stuff.

The best news is that there's currently money off everything from electric and acoustic guitars and mega vinyl boxsets, to premium Bose wireless headphones and quality whisky. See you at the checkout.

Top Amazon Prime Day UK deals

Led Zeppelin – Coda Super Deluxe Edition

Was £108.54, now £69.50

Zep's last album gets a bad reputation but this super deluxe box really did unearth some extras: CD1: Original album newly remastered in Japanese replica gatefold sleeve, with 8-color embossed printing. CDs 2/3: Companion audio in a new sleeve wallet with 6-color embossed printing, featuring 15 previously unreleased recordings from 1968 - 1974. Vinyl 1: Original album newly remastered in gatefold sleeve replicating the original album on 180 gram vinyl. Vinyl 2-3: Companion audio on 180 gram vinyl in a new capacity sleeve featuring negative artwork based on the original album artwork, and featuring 15 previously unreleased recordings from 1968 - 1974. And this first pressing includes an LP sized, individually numbered, high quality print of the original album cover (one of 30,000), not to mention an album-size 72-page hardback book.

David Bowie – Who Can I Be Now? 1974-1976 boxset

Was £104.73, now £69.50

A 12 CD box that features all of the material officially released by Bowie during the so-called 'American' phase of his career from 1974 to 1976 – Diamond Dogs, David Live, Young Americans, Station to Station – and a bunch of other stuff besides, including The Gouster, an abandoned work-in-progress that laid the ground work for Young Americans, Live At Nassau Coliseum 76, and a new compilation entitled RE:CALL 2, a collection of single versions and non-album b-sides. With a 128 page book and a much more respectable price, it could be time to snap up this definitive look at Bowie's second (3rd?) wave.

Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones

Was £199.95, now £109.95

The ultimate in airport fashion, these bad boys from Bose remain the travellers's favourite, and at this price they're an absolute steal. They're comfortable, they're robust, and they cancel noise better than most.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i Headphones: £450 now £225

The H9is are an updated version of the Beoplay H9s, which impressed TechRadar with their battery life and luxurious design – and the new limited edition H9is look to be even more luxurious, with a travel-inspired design.

AKG K92 High Performance Headphones:

Was £49, now £34

A pair of 5 star headphones at an unbeatable price. Our sister mag What Hi-fi gave the K92s 100%, claiming "AKG has struck gold – the K92s might just be the best value headphones we've heard in years," adding: "If you're mostly going to be listening to your music at home, and just want a great-sounding, comfortable pair of cans to hook up to your laptop or hi-fi, then the K92s will suit you perfectly."

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker

Was £169.99, now £104.97

Control your tunes via Alexa and blast out 360-degrees of rich audio. And if you're not a fan of black (really?) you can pick one up in yellow, green, blue or white for the same price.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Was £230, now £134.99

Another quality mini-speaker, this time from those masters of audio at B&O. Our sister mag What Hi-Fi said: "the A1 does stand out in the smorgasbord of quality that is the portable Bluetooth speaker market, with good (and practical) looks, generous battery life and a clear, full-bodied sound. It may bring B&O's entry-level price down, but doesn't drag its hardy reputation down with it."

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug

Was £64.98, now £31.99

The same Dot as above but as part of a bundle with an Amazon Smart plug, meaning you get all the benefits of the Dot plus you can add voice control to any electrical socket: schedule lights, coffee machines and other appliances to turn on and off by voice command or using the Alexa app.

Sony PSHX500 Turntable: £400 £278

Everything about this turntable screams class, from the sturdy tonearm for accurate tracking, to the ability to record your vinyl as high-res audio. It supports phono and line output, too.

Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack: was £36.00, now £18.99

Almost 50% off this upmarket JD. While Jack Daniel’s Old No.7 might be more iconic, don’t miss this premium version of the famous Tennessee whiskey. It’s more robust than what we’ve come to expect from the distillery and, as a result, this has more depth of flavour.

Jack Daniel's 150th Anniversary edition, 1 Litre

Was £149.99, now £79.99

A celebratory bottling of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whisky, produced in commemoration of the distillery's 150th anniversary. Perfect for the bourbon aficionado, the 150th edition has a deep orange amber colour and nose it has a balanced caramel, vanilla and toasted oak taste. This whisky is presented in a black cardboard gift box.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch, WiFi + Cellular 256GB: £1,269 £1,110

If you want a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with cellular connectivity, this is a pretty enticing deal. Hit the buy button and you'll save a lucky 13%.

Top Amazon Prime Day US deals

Marshall Stanmore Wireless Speaker: $399.99 , now $319.99

This portable Bluetooth speaker delivers over 20 hours of hard rockin' playtime per charge. It's durable and water-resistant too, so you can take it anywhere.

Marshall Kilburn Bluetooth Speaker: was $299.99, now $184

This portable, lightweight speaker is ideal for life on the go. With two 3/4" domed tweeters and a meaty 4" woofer, there's nothing lightweight about the sound.

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) + 6mo Amazon Music Unlimited

Was $197.93. Now just $109.99

Enjoy powerful, 360-degree sound thanks to a downward-firing 3-inch subwoofer and an upward-firing 0.8-inch tweeter. Add 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE and this is a top deal.

Marshall Monitor Headphones: was $249, now $129.99

Yes, they're bluetooth, and yes, they'll give you 30 hours of playtime before you need to recharge, but the main reason to buy these is because you'll look like you have a couple of Marshall stacks clamped to your skull, and that's priceless.

Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones

Was $229, now $159

Sony WH-CH700N Headphones: was $199.99, now $89.99

Wireless bluetooth noise cancelling over the ear headphones with Alexa voice control, described by our What Hi-Fi buddies as "just short of being exceptional", but with 50% off the usual price they're an absolute bargain.

D'Angelico electric and acoustic guitars

Save 30% off 106 D'Angelico models

Could this be the best Amazon Prime Day deal this year? Get massive discounts off a colossal range of electric, acoustic and bass guitars now!

GoPro HERO 7 Black action cam: was $399.99, now $343.84

Save £60 on the king of action cameras - the ideal way to film your band's live performances, stream your own playing directly to Facebook Live, or record your practice to track your progress, all in 4K quality!