That Joe Payne discusses next week's Trinity 4 show

Trinity 4 takes place next Saturday at Leamington Assembly. The event features Mostly Autumn, Godsticks, Alan Reed, That Joe Payne, C:Live Collective, Oliver Wakeman, Rodney Matthews and more.

This year's event will raise money for, this year supporting MIND and Help Musicians UK. "Mental health is an important issue for all of us, and if, through music, we can make a difference and help even just one person then it all becomes worthwhile," the organisers tell Prog.

Here former Enid singer Joe Payne talks exclusively to Prog about this year's Trinity event.

Describe your live show in five words.

Intimate, sensitive, steamy, climactic... and exhausting!

If you've seen the items available in the auction - are there any you're eyeing up for yourself?

I mean, I don't even play guitar, but that PRS SE Custom King Crimson prototype from Jakko Jakszyk looks pretty special. I want it just for the sake of making my dad jealous - he loves guitars and King Crimson!

Are there any young artists from your local area that people should be keeping an eye on?

Northampton has a fantastic local music scene, and there are a lot of artists who deserve a more national profile. If you come here, you're bound to find something great if you look hard enough. My favourite act is one called Burrowing Bees, and I invited them to support me at my launch show last year. Their style isn't much like mine, but it's probably best described as "electro-soul" and I'm really into it.

Tickets cost £25 and are available here.