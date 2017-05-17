Textures announce split and farewell tour dates

Dutch outfit Textures have announced that they are to split up.

The band made the announcement in a statement and also confirmed they had scrapped plans to release their sixth album Genotype.

They’ll go their separate ways following their planned farewell European tour which will take place in November and December this year.

The statement from the band reads: “Ladies and gentlemen, there is no easy way to say this, so here it is: Textures comes to an end.

“Personal motives have led to this decision and it has not been made in haste. These personal reasons made it harder to be the productive band Textures always has been in the past and which this band needs to be.

“Without this dedication Textures would merely be a shell of what it used to be.”

The statement continues: “Break-ups are never easy and always bring difficulties. Unfortunately we have to announce that our anticipated sixth album Genotype will not be released and so there will be no double album. At least not for the coming years…

“The breakup of Textures doesn’t mean that there is any hardship within the band. We still have a strong connection with current and former members and this decision won’t lead to any tensions whatsoever.

“Furthermore, the individual band members will continue to make music and pursue new musical endeavours. Keep your eyes and ears open.”

Textures thank their friends, colleagues and the musicians they’ve met throughout the band’s career and add: “And of course special thanks to all the fans who have supported us throughout the years.

“It is your dedication, appreciation and continued presence at our shows all over the world that made this journey one to remember for a lifetime.

“We hope to see you all very soon on our farewell tour.”

Those farewell dates will get underway at Zoetermeer’s Boerderij on November 3 and wrap up at Tilburg’s 013 on December 2. Find a full list of shows below.

Prior to their final run, Textures have several summer festival shows planned. These will go ahead as scheduled.

Textures formed in 2001 and went on to release five albums: 2003’s Polars, 2006’s Drawing Circles, 2008’s Silhouettes, 2011’s Dualism and Phenotype in 2016.

Textures 2017 summer shows

Jun 09: Middelburg De Spot, Netherlands

Jun 16: Clisson Hellfest, France

Aug 16: Leeuwarden Into the Grave, Netherlands

Aug 18-20: Deest Festival Zeeltje, Netherlands

Sep 23: Nijverdal Tattoofest, Netherlands

Sep 29-Oct 01: Cologne Euroblast, Germany

A Farewell to Textures Tour 2017

Nov 03: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands

Nov 04: Utrecht De Helling, Netherlands

Nov 08: Paris Backstage BTM, France

Nov 09: Toulouse Connexion Live, France

Nov 10: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Nov 11: Barcelona Apolo 2, Spain

Nov 12: Lyon CCO, France

Nov 15: Manchester Rebellion, UK

Nov 16: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Nov 17: Glasgow G2, UK

Nov 18: London Underworld, UK

Nov 23: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany

Nov 24: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Nov 25: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic

Nov 26: Vienna Chelsea, Austria

Dec 02: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+