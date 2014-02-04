Testament: Original Album Series

Testament were always unlucky not to be considered part of the Big 4 of thrash and this boxed reissue of the band’s first five albums, released originally between 1987 and 1992, explains why.

It begins with the debut The Legacy, which immediately set Testament apart from many of their contemporaries. They not only had virtuoso guitarist Alex Skolnick but also Chuck Billy – a singer who was as at home on more intricate songs as he was barking out speed-metal lyrics.

The New Order, from 1988, was the album that got the Bay Area band attention beyond the thrash diehards. Songs like The Preacher were powerful invocations of mainstream metal influences. More socially and politically aware, 1989’s Practice What You Preach continued the quintet’s development, balancing deep-heat intensity with more subtle moments.

A year later Souls In Black expanded on this template, offering a diverse and confident style. And in 1992, The Ritual shifted everything to a slower, heavier regime, with some outstanding moments like Troubled Dreams.

This basic box set offers no extra tracks and no accompanying sleevenotes, but for a mere tenner, it’s still a reminder of Testament’s importance to the thrash movement.