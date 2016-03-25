Testament announce Thrash’N’Bowl UK event

Testament have announced two extra appearances in the UK for later this year.

Chuck Billy and co were already down to play in Leamington on June 21 and Southampton the following evening – but they’ve added a show at Oxford’s O2 Academy on June 19 and a Thrash’N’Bowl event at London’s Brooklyn Bowl on June 23.

Tickets for the London bash are on sale via the official Brooklyn Bowl website, which states that along with entry to the show on the night, fans will get an hour’s worth of bowling with the band.

The group are currently working on what will be their 11th album, which frontman Billy recently hinted would be called The Brotherhood Of The Snake.

Meanwhile, Testament’s Alex Skolnick will give guitar masterclasses at this year’s TeamRock-sponsored HeavyCon, which will take place at London’s Excel from September 30 through October 2.

Mar 26: Las Vegas The Joint, NV

May 28: Baltimore Maryland Deathfest, MD

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Oxford O2 Academy, UK

Jun 21: Leamington The Assembly, UK

Jun 22: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Jun 23: London Brooklyn Bowl, UK

Jul 01: Helsingfors Tuska Festival, Finland

Jul 14: Balingen Bang Your Head Open Air, Germany

Jul 15: Bernsdorf Dong Open Air, Germany

Jul 23: Tolmin Metaldays, Slovenia

Aug 19: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze Open Air Festival, Germany

Aug 19: Hamburg Elb-Riot, Germany