TesseracT return with 11-minute epic War Of Being

UK prog rockers TesseracT have returned with an epic 11-minute new video for War Of Being, the title track of their upcoming new album which the band will release through Kscope Records on September 18. You can watch the new video in full below.

A concept album, War Of Being is the band's fifth studio album, their first for five years, following the release of Sonder in 2018.

"War Of Being has been all encompassing for us since late 2019,"says bassist Amos Williams of the new album. "After I returned home from filming P O R T A L S I found myself in such a deeply introspective headspace. The scale of work and reward from that project kind of set this up to be inevitable. We simply had to try and see how far we could take a concept album with TesseracT.

"Within these songs the band has given life to the themes and ideas that are personified within the characters of 'The Strangeland' story. It’s certainly been a catharsis and a way for me to explore the internal dissonance."

"War Of Being is a fight for acceptance, a battle of existence and a resistance against ego," adds singer Daniel Tompkins of the new single. "It’s a struggle for control as we cut through the white noise of reality. It’s the need to know and identify with oneself, to accept and understand what we stand for and who we are. There is an urgent need to ‘Tear the mask away’ and reveal your true self."

War Of Being was recorded with co-producers Peter Miles (Architects/Sylosis) and Katherine Marsh of Choir Noir (Marillion) at Middle Farm Studios with additional engineering by Forrester Savell (Karnivool). The artwork, which features characters ‘ex’ and ‘el’ was created in collaboration between AI and human as a means to extend the album concept into its presentation.

TesseracT will embark on a worldwide tour that will begin in 2023 and run through to 2024, performing shows throughout the US, EU, UK, Asia and Australia with support from Intervals, Unprocessed, Alluvial and The Callous Daoboys. You can see the UK and Ireland dates below.

(Image credit: Press)

Feb 20: UK Nottingham Nottingham Rock City

Feb 21: UK Birmingham O2 Institute

Feb 22: UK Bristol O2 Academy

Feb 23: UK London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Feb 24: UK Manchester O2 Ritz

Feb 25: UK Glasgow SWG 3 Studio Warehouse

Feb 27: IE Dublin Olympia