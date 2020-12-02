TesseracT release trailer for cinematic live experience Portals

TesseracT have announced a high budget, cinematic live stream, Portals, which will take place online on Saturday December 12. The band have released a video teaser for the event which you can watch below.

“Portals is a celebration of our love of performing," explains bassist and Portals producer Amos Williams. "Each act is a still from an ever-evolving musical personality. Each song is the conversations you have with old friends when you meet up for the first time in ages and you pick up exactly where you left off. This year has presented us all with an unusual set of barriers to surmount.

"The limitations of not being able to tour and the absence of shows, has focused us towards the concept of creating the ultimate tour production, within the ultimate TesseracT show. Where we explore every facet of our music, and every story we have told, and in doing so create new stories and in some cases commit evolved versions to a medium that will outlast the moment.”

The event kicks off at 7pm on Saturday, with a special pre-show event featuring behind-the-scenes footage, including interviews with band and crew, rehearsals and more taking place at 6pm. Ticket holders have three days to watch on demand after the initial broadcast (until 15th December, 23:59 GMT).

Exclusive event merchandise is now on sale and available for pre-order, including a Portals event t-shirt, a premium, heavy-weight print and a double-foil laminate (bundle exclusive). Fans can take a psychometric test to add a custom laminate to merch bundles.

Amongst the various challenges TesseracT faced to deliver this event, drummer Jay Postones (who now lives in Austin, Texas) was unable to make it to the UK for the performance. However, the highly revered and long-time friend of the band, Mike Malyan was able to fill-in to add another layer to this unconventional event.

Early bird ticket prices available until 00:00 Monday 7th December. Early bird ticket cost £12.99 with standard tickets at £14.99.

Get tickets and merch.