Tesla drop Divine video

Tesla have launched a video for their track So Divine, taken from seventh album Simplicity, released earlier this month.

The band returned to the UK last week for a London show and an appearance at the Download festival, where guitarist Dave Rude discussed the risks associated with being placed on bills alongside bands like Slayer and Annihilator.

Bassist Brian Wheat recently told how he offered a two-word answer to the band’s former record label when they wanted to release another best-of compilation.

Tracklist

2. Ricochet 3. Rise And Fall 4. So Divine… 5. Cross My Heart 6. Honestly 7. Flip Side! 8. Other Than Me 9. Break Of Dawn 10. Burnout To Fade 11. Life Is A River 12. Sympathy 13. Time Bomb 14. 'Til That Day 15. Burnout To Fade (demo)

