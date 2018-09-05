Tenacious D return with YouTube series and new album Post-Apocalypto

Tenacious D have announced that they’ll release a six-part animated series on YouTube later this month.
It’s titled Post-Apocalypto and it’ll get under way on September 28, with new episodes arriving every Friday. Tenacious D duo Jack Black and Kyle Gass marked the news by releasing a short trailer and a stream of the theme tune. Find both below.
The series will see the pair attempt to save humanity in the aftermath of a nuclear explosion and battle evil creatures which have spawned following the blast.
Black illustrated all six episodes, while he and Gass voiced the characters.
An accompanying 21-track album will launch on November 2, with Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl playing drums on the John Spiker-produced record.
Post-Apocalypto is now available for pre-order.
Tenacious D - Post-Apocalypto
1. Post-Apocalypto Theme
2. Desolation
3. Hope
4. Cave Women
5. Making Love
6. Scientists
7. Take Us Into Space
8. I've Got To Go
9. Fuck Yo-Yo Ma
10. Reunion/Not So Fast
11. Daddy Ding Dong
12. Chainsaw Bazooka Machine Gun
13. Robot
14. March
15. Turd Whistle
16. Colors
17. Who's Your Daddy?
18. JB JR Rap
19. Woman Time
20. Save The World
21. Post-Apocalypto Theme (Reprise)
