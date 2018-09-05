Tenacious D return with YouTube series and new album Post-Apocalypto

Tenacious D have announced that they’ll release a six-part animated series on YouTube later this month.

It’s titled Post-Apocalypto and it’ll get under way on September 28, with new episodes arriving every Friday. Tenacious D duo Jack Black and Kyle Gass marked the news by releasing a short trailer and a stream of the theme tune. Find both below.

The series will see the pair attempt to save humanity in the aftermath of a nuclear explosion and battle evil creatures which have spawned following the blast.

Black illustrated all six episodes, while he and Gass voiced the characters.

An accompanying 21-track album will launch on November 2, with Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl playing drums on the John Spiker-produced record.

Post-Apocalypto is now available for pre-order.

Tenacious D - Post-Apocalypto

1. Post-Apocalypto Theme

2. Desolation

3. Hope

4. Cave Women

5. Making Love

6. Scientists

7. Take Us Into Space

8. I've Got To Go

9. Fuck Yo-Yo Ma

10. Reunion/Not So Fast

11. Daddy Ding Dong

12. Chainsaw Bazooka Machine Gun

13. Robot

14. March

15. Turd Whistle

16. Colors

17. Who's Your Daddy?

18. JB JR Rap

19. Woman Time

20. Save The World

21. Post-Apocalypto Theme (Reprise)