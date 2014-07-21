Ten things we learned from the new issue of Metal Hammer

The new issue of Metal Hammer is out this week and it’s jammed full of the biggest and best names in rock and metal. But what have we learned from this beast of an issue?

OPETH WANT CHANGE

In the band’s first solo Metal Hammer cover, we talk to Opeth’s main man (and certified Golden God) Mikael Åkerfeldt about his lack of faith in heavy metal and how the rebellion has ceased to exist.

MACHINE HEAD GET DARKER

We’re given EXCLUSIVE access into JingleTown studios where Machine Head are recording the follow-up to Unto The Locust. Robb tells us it’s not only darker and more evil, it often all comes from a spontaneous take.

PEPPER KEENAN LOVES A BIT OF LED

This issue’s edition of Why I Love comes from Down’s own stringsmith Pepper Keenan who gushes about his love of all things Zeppelin and how they changed rock ‘n’ roll forever.

SLASH HATES SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL

Never one to slag off other bands, Slash points out just how much he dislikes Guns N’ Roses’ 1995 effort Sympathy For The Devil in this month’s Discs Of Doom. He says “It’s something that should never have happened.” Your words not ours, Slash.

WHILE SHE SLEEPS ARE BACK

This time last year While She Sleeps had the world at their feet and were rapidly becoming one of the hottest bands in Britain – until misfortune struck frontman Loz Taylor who needed throat surgery, putting the band on the backburner. But now, after blistering performances at Download and the Golden Gods, WSS talk to us about finally being back on track.

LIFE IS BLEAK AS FUCK IN FLINT, MICHIGAN

You’ve no doubt seen the (at times unsavoury) buzz around King 810 on the internet over the past few months, but was it all hype? We travelled into the lion’s den of Flint, Michigan to see if the gun-toting, scar covered gang are as real as they say. And fucking hell…

WILSON ARE MORE ROCK ‘N’ ROLL THAN YOU

Beardy boozehounds Wilson have finally released their Full Blast Fuckery album in the UK so we thought it was about to time to find out what the Golden God nominees are really about. Expect tales of being impossibly cool and being covered in bodily fluids – which apparently aren’t the same thing. Sorry mum.

ICE-T IS COOLER THAT YOU

Readers of a certain age might only know this man from US cop drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but he’s also responsible for one of the violent songs ever – Cop Killer. Now he and Body Count are back with a new album and is more pissed off than ever.

**WE DO FESTIVALS RIGHT **

If you were anywhere near the internet over the past few weeks you’ll know that Hammer has been taking over ALL THE FESTIVALS with our extensive coverage. But if you want the definitive reviews of Sonisphere, Hellfest and British Summer Time then this is for you.

WE RULE AT FREE SHIT

Sometimes it’s too hard to make decisions, isn’t it? Ketchup or mayo? Daddy or chips? Megadeth or Metallica? That’s why we’re giving away a big-ass bundle of posters from Megadeth AND Metallica (without any chips or mayo, sorry). Plus a free CD with 15 new tracks from the likes of Mastodon, In Flames, Suicide Silence, Opeth and Judas motherfucking Priest!

Plus there’s loads more inside from Every Time I Die, Belphegor, Hatebreed, Blues Pills, Islander, Sólstafir and Children Of Bodom.

