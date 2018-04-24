Temples On Mars release video for Gods & Kings

Temples On Mars are premiering their new video for Gods & Kings exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Gods & Kings is taken from the band's debut self-titled album, which is out now via Primordial Records.

"Gods & Kings explores the idea that there is always something bigger than us," says frontman James Donaldson. "No matter how we see ourselves, we are all temporary and of very little significance in the bigger picture.

"Fast paced with high-octane riffs, coupled with a fist-pounding chorus, this is quintessential Temples On Mars.”

