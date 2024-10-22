Knocked Loose announce UK / EU 2025 tour, including their biggest ever UK headline show to date

Knocked Loose have shared details of their UK / EU tour, set to kick off in Spring 2025.

The Kentucky hardcore punks will begin the trek with their biggest ever headline UK show at Brixton's 02 Academy in London. They'll then head off to Manchester, Tilburg, Paris and more before wrapping up on March 29 in Munich.

Performing as special guests will be Basement, Harms Way and Pest Control.

Earlier this year, Knocked Loose released their critically-acclaimed third studio album, You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To, which received an almost perfect rating from Metal Hammer writer Stephen Hill, who stated: "The most impressive thing about this album, though, is that, when faced with the opportunity to capitalise on being hot shit in the mainstream and maybe becoming the most unlikely pop stars in history, Knocked Loose have made the heaviest, most punishing and destructive album of their career.

"Highlights are plentiful. The frighteningly chaotic Suffocate, featuring guest vocals from Poppy, and the hellishly stabbing nightmare of Blinding Faith deserve a mention, but Knocked Loose really never miss here. The mainstream has no idea what’s about to hit it.

Pre-sale for the tour begins on October 23, 10 am local time, and general sale commences from October 25, 10am local time.

View the tour dates below:

Mar 17: London O2 Brixton Academy

Mar 18: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

Mar 20: Tilburg 013 Poppodium

Mar 21: Paris FR Le Bataclan

Mar 22: Lille FR L’Aéronef

Mar 24: Brussels BE Ancienne Belgique

Mar 25: Cologne DE Palladium

Mar 27: Berlin DE Columbiahalle

Mar 28: Leipzig DE Hause Auensee

Mar 29: Munich DE TonHalle