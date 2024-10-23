"We will travel to a world we have never experienced, with new songs." Babymetal announce European tour including biggest UK show ever - with Poppy and Bambie Thug in support

Japanese kawaii metal queens Babymetal will officially return to Europe next year having announced a twelve-stop tour across May 2025 that will include dates in Belgium, Germany, The Netherlands, Poland, Switzerland, Spain, France and the United Kingdom. The trio's UK show will mark their biggest ever in this country as they headline London's 20,000-capacity O2 for the first time.

“In 2025, BABYMETAL will enter a new era," a typically vague and mysterious statement from the band reads. "The Metalverse will expand and we will travel to a world we have never experienced, with new songs."

The three-piece, whose last piece of new music came in the form of this year's ludicrous and excellent RATATATA collab single with German techno-metallers Electric Callboy, will be joined on their European tour by genre-splicing specialist (and current Metal Hammer cover star) Poppy, as well as nu gen Eurovision breakout star Bambie Thug.

Tickets for all dates alongside VIP packages will go on sale to the general public this coming Friday, October 25, via the official Babymetal website. See the full list of Babymetal European tour dates for 2025 below.

May 10: Brussels, Forest National, Belgium

May 12: Hamburg, Barclays Arena, Germany

May 13: Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

May 16: Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

May 17: Berlin, Velodrom, Germany

May 19: Krakow, Tauron Arena, Poland

May 20: Nüremberg Arena, Nürenberger, Germany

May 22: Zurich, The Hall, Switzerland

May 25: Madrid, Vistalegre, Spain

May 26: Barcelona, Poble Espanyol, Spain

May 28: Paris, Zénith Paris, La Villette, France

May 30: London, The O2 Arena, United Kingdom

