Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger have announced an acoustic tour for early 2025. The Living Room Sessions tour will kick off on January 8 at The Machine Shop in Flint, MI, and wrap up on January 25 at Higher Ground in South Burlington, VT. Full dates below.

Announcing the tour in a video, the pair explained that the intimate shows will feature story-telling, stripped-down versions of Halestorm tracks, and acoustic covers of some of the songs that inspired them to start the band. They also gave fans things an idea of the kind of thing to expect, playing an acoustic version of The Silence, from 2018's Vicious album.

"With this tour, we're inviting our fans to experience what it would be like hanging with Joe and me in our living room," says Lzzy, "picking up instruments, telling stories, chatting about songs that helped shape us as a band and brought us to where we are today."

"Back when we decided to quit our day jobs and make music our full-time endeavour, Lzzy and I would play music wherever we could, and sometimes that meant playing acoustic covers in any bar or restaurant that would have us," adds Joe. "That time really allowed us to develop our playing skills and dig into songwriting, and it really set the groundwork for what Halestorm is today."

Tickets go on general sale this Friday at 10am via the Halestorm website. The band are currently on tour in North America, and will join Iron Maiden on the European leg of their Run For Your Lives tour next May.

Halestorm: The Living Room Sessions tour

Jan 08: Flint The Machine Shop, MI

Jan 10: Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, IL

Jan 11: Des Moines Hoyt Sherman Theatre, IA

Jan 13: Springfield Gillioz Theatre, MO

Jan 14: Little Rock The Hall, AR

Jan 16: Chattanooga The Signal, TN

Jan 17: Biloxi Hard Rock Live, MS

Jan 19: Pensacola Vinyl Music Hall, FL

Jan 21: Savannah District Live at Plant Riverside District, GA

Jan 22: Charleston Charleston Music Hall, SC

Jan 24: Springfield Aria Ballroom/MGM Springfield, MA

Jan 25: South Burlington Higher Ground, VT

(Image credit: Halestorm)