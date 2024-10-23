“They were there in the beginning”: Slayer/Exodus guitarist Gary Holt names the two thrash bands who deserve more credit

Slayer and Exodus guitarist Gary Holt has named the two thrash metal acts who deserve more “credit”.

Holt, one of thrash’s most influential guitar players, champions the bands during a new interview with Trunk Nation on Sirius XM. When asked who he’d add to the genre’s “big four” (Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax) apart from Exodus, he names German groups Destruction and Kreator.

“Well, it’s none of the Americans, I’ll tell you that right now!” Holt tells host Eddie Trunk (via Blabbermouth). “It’s Destruction and Kreator. I put Destruction first. Me and [late Exodus frontman Paul] Baloff were in love with Destruction long before we ever met them. And they were ripping these albums apart and killing it before these other bands.”

Holt also tips his hat to US bands Testament, Overkill and Death Angel, before returning to the German scene and acknowledging Sodom. He adds, “Destruction and Kreator were there in the beginning. So I’m always giving credit where credit's due to my friends from overseas.”

Destruction, Kreator and Sodom, together with Tankard, are considered the “Teutonic big four” of thrash metal music. Their music greatly shaped the European thrash scene, influencing numerous up-and-comers.

Over the summer, Holt sent love to another beloved, albeit incredibly different, artist: pop megastar Taylor Swift. The guitarist said of the stadium-filling sensation, “I love Taylor Swift! Why all the hate? She’s an extraordinarily hard worker, she’s super fucking nice to everybody, and people hate her. She’s just the biggest pop star on Earth, and more power to her. I like the songs!”

Holt has been a constant member of Exodus since 1981 and serves as their principal songwriter. The Californians’ 1985 debut, Bonded By Blood, is a cult classic that’s influenced many artists, not least the younger thrash band of the same name.

The guitarist joined Slayer as a touring member in 2011, filling in for Jeff Hanneman as he battled illness. After Hanneman died of liver failure in 2013, Holt became a full-time member. Slayer retired in 2019, but recently reunited.