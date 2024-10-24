Metallica have announced the latest round of additions to their ongoing M72 tour.

The band will play six shows in Australia and New Zealand in November 2025, beginning in Perth in Western Australia on November 1 and visiting Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney before crossing the ditch to wrap things up in Auckland on November 19. Evanescence and Suicidal Tendencies will support at all shows.

"It’s the announcement we’ve been wanting to make for a very long time, and we are beyond thrilled to have locked down a return to Australia and New Zealand in November 2025!," say the band. "We’ll be hitting stadiums this time around and look forward to visiting some of our favourite cities in the world for a total of six shows.

"This will be the Metallica Family reunion we’ve been waiting for, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you next year!"

Unlike the majority of M72 tour dates, which find Metallica playing two nights in each city, each part of a "No Repeat Weekend" show, only one show has been scheduled in each city down under. And the staging, which has seen the band playing 'in the round' with the infamous snakepit located centre stage – will be shifted to the end of each stadium, with the snakepit in front of the stage.

Tickets go on sale Monday, November 4, at 12pm local. Fan Club presales begin on Tuesday, October 29. Fans can register for presale codes via the Metallica website. Enhanced ticket experiences and travel packages are also available.

The next date on the M72 tour is at the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas, NV, next April. Full dates below.

Metallic M72 Tour 2025

Apr 12: Las Vegas Sick New World, NV

Apr 19: Syracuse MA Wireless Dome, NY*

Apr 24: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON*

Apr 26: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON+

May 01: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN*

May 03: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN+

May 07: Blacksburg Lane Stadium, VA*

May 09: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH

May 11: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH

May 23: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA+

May 25: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA*

May 28: Landover Northwest Stadium, MD*

May 31: Charlotte Bank Of America Stadium, NC*

Jun 03: Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium, GA*

Jun 06: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL+

Jun 08: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL*

Jun 14: Houston NRG Stadium, TX*

Jun 20: Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium, CA+

Jun 22: Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium, CA*

Jun 27: Denver Empower Field at Mile High, CO+

Jun 29: Denver Empower Field at Mile High, CO*

Nov 01: Perth Optus Stadium, Australia^

Nov 05: Adelaide Oval, Australia^

Nov 08: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia^

Nov 12: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia^

Nov 15: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia^

Nov 19: Auckland Eden Park, New Zealand^

* Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies support

+ Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills support

^ Evanescence and Suicidal Tendencies support