“We can’t wait to see everyone!” Sonic Temple festival announces full 2025 lineup, including Linkin Park, Bad Omens, Korn and much more

Sonic Temple festival has revealed its full 2025 lineup of more than 100 bands, including headliners Linkin Park and Korn.

The four-day event, previously announced as also hosting two Metallica sets next year, will be held at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, from May 8 to 11. The undercard will feature Rob Zombie, Bad Omens, Alice Cooper, Trivium, Bullet For My Valentine, Three Days Grace, Chevelle, Incubus, I Prevail and many, many others. See the poster below for the full lineup.

Four-day, two-day, single-day and VIP tickets to the weekend are available now. Visit the Sonic Temple website for details.

Danny Wimmer, head of Sonic Temple organisers Danny Wimmer Presents, comments: “We’re thrilled to finally reveal the full lineup to our fans!”

He adds: “Bringing two nights of Metallica to Sonic Temple has been years in the making, and we’re excited to make it a reality. With over 100 bands, including powerhouses Korn, Bad Omens and Incubus, alongside the highly anticipated return of Linkin Park, and the reunion of Three Days Grace with Adam Gontier, 2025 is shaping up to be an unforgettable year.

“We can’t wait to see everyone at Sonic Temple!”

Linkin Park’s Sonic Temple set will mark their first US festival performance since they ended a seven-year hiatus last month. The nu metal icons returned from inactivity with new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain. Guitarist Brad Delson is currently not a part of their live lineup and is being filled in for by Alex Feder.

Korn are currently touring North America to celebrate 30 years of their self-titled debut album. They released latest album Requiem in 2022 and are currently working on new material. Guitarist Brian “Head” Welch has called their upcoming music “the best and heaviest Korn stuff in years”.

Metallica’s twin performances will be part of a North American tour the metal titans are playing in the spring. See further details of the upcoming shows here.

Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine’s sets will see them play their respective 2005 albums, Ascendancy and The Poison, in full to celebrate their 20th anniversaries. The two bands are touring together extensively next year, having already announced plans to play the records in full across Europe and North America.

Sonic Temple 2024 took place from May 16 to 19 and was headlined by Disturbed, the Misfits, Pantera and Slipknot.