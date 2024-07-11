Teeth Of The Sea announce new Get With The Program EP

London's artful psychedelic prog trio Teeth Of The Sea have announced that they will release a brand new EP, Get With The Program, through Rocket Recordings on July 12.

The band have also released a video for the EP's title track, which you watch below.

Aside from the brand new title track, the EP also features remixes of various tracks from. the band's most recent album, last year's Hive, which

"Here Jamie Paton takes the avant-epic Megafragma and infuses it gleefully across two disparate versions with cosmic-disco effervescence and acid-fried exuberance," the band explain. "J. Zunz delivers a poignant and motorik-driven take on Æther that marries dubbed-out abstraction to post-punk pathos. Goat, meanwhile manoeuvre Liminal Kin into an insistent and percussion-driven rite of tension and release."

Get With The Program will be available as a Bandcamp-only limited cassette and digital single.

Teeth Of The Sea appeared at Acid Horse Festival in Wiltshire recently, and will be appearing at Krankenhaus and ArcTanGent festival this summer.

Pre-order Get With The Program.



Teeth of the Sea – Get With The Program - YouTube

(Image credit: Rocket Recordings)

Teeth Of The Sea: Get With The Program

1. Get With The Program

2. Megafragma (Jamie Paton Remix)

3. Æther (J. Junz Remix)

4. Liminal Kin (Goat Remix)

5. Megafragma (Jamie Paton Acid Atmos)