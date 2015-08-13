Teenage Time Killers to play one-off show

Teenage Time Killers have announced they’ll play a one-off show in the US next month.

The supergroup is the brainchild of Corrosion Of Conformity drummer Reed Mullin, My Ruin guitarist Mick Murphy and producer John ‘Lou’ Lousteau. They released their debut album Greatest Hits Vol.1 last month.

Now the collection of metal musicians which also includes Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe and Clutch’s Neil Fallon, will get together for a performance at the Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles on September 12. Tickets for the event go on sale on August 14 at 10am PDT.

The collective issued the track Crowned By The Light Of The Sun last month, featuring Fallon on vocal duties.