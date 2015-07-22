Teenage Time Killers see the light

Supergroup Teenage Time Killers have released a stream of Crowned By The Light Of The Sun – a track featuring Clutch frontman Neil Fallon.

The group’s debut album Greatest Hits Vol. 1 is due on July 31 via Rise Records, and the project is the brainchild of Corrosion Of Conformity drummer Reed Mullin, My Ruin guitarist Mick Murphy and producer John ‘Lou’ Lousteau.

The lineup features more than 30 members, including Reed’s COC bandmates Mike Dean and Woody Weatherman, Foo Fighters Dave Grohl and Pat Smear, Corey Taylor, Nick Oliveri and many others.

Mullin previously told TeamRock: “There’s some pretty big names. But pretty much everybody on the list, I’ve known forever. It kind of reminds me of the old days when I used to put on punk rock shows in Raleigh, and I’d get my friends from Richmond or DC to come and play a show.

“The only guy I didn’t know on this was Corey Taylor, but Lou from the studio is friends with him, and he was like, ‘I’ll do it next week.’”

Crowned By The Light Of The Sun is the third track previewed from the album following Hung Out To Dry with Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe and Ode To Hannity featuring former Dead Kennedys singer Jello Biafra.

Fans who pre-order the album via iTunes receive four songs instantly.