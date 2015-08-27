Tedeschi Trucks Band cover Joe Cocker in video

Tedeschi Trucks Band have released a live video featuring their cover of the Box Tops’ The Letter, popularised by Joe Cocker on his album Mad Dogs & Englishmen.

It was shot during their appearance at the Gathering Of The Vibes festival in Connecticut last month.

TTB will show their appreciation for the late Cocker’s 1970 release by playing a tribute set at the Lockn’ Festival in Arrington, Virginia on September 11. They’ll be joined by Cocker’s bandmates Leon Russell, Chris Stainton, Rita Coolidge and Claudia Lennear.

Guitarist Derek Trucks recently told Rolling Stone: “This show is going to be messy – but in the most beautiful way.”