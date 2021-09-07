Technics lift the lid on their all new SL-1210G Direct Drive turntable

Technics have unveiled the latest turntable to fit into their growing range in the shape of the SL-1210G direct drive turntable.

The Japanese audio giant have taken all the technical specifications of the SL-1200G and encased everything in the sleek and goth-tinged SL-1210G.

The SL-1210G features an iron-coreless direct drive motor with double rotor, which Technics says will result in “stable rotation,” while the tonearm has been created from “cold-drawn magnesium” for a high damping effect.

There’s a three-layer platter with each adjusted for balance, while the four-layer cabinet has an aluminium top plate and high-damping silicone-rubber insulators to minimise vibration.

Technics say: “The overall quality and performance level of the SL-1210G defines the highest turntable standards, deserving to be partnered with the very finest phono cartridges for truly inspirational vinyl playback.”

The SL-1210G will be available across Europe from October and is priced at £3499.

