Trending

Technics lift the lid on their all new SL-1210G Direct Drive turntable

By

Technics say they’ve taken all the best features of their SL-1200G and cranked up the volume to produce the classy-looking SL-1210G

Technics SL-1210G
(Image credit: Technics)

Technics have unveiled the latest turntable to fit into their growing range in the shape of the SL-1210G direct drive turntable.

The Japanese audio giant have taken all the technical specifications of the SL-1200G and encased everything in the sleek and goth-tinged SL-1210G.

The SL-1210G features an iron-coreless direct drive motor with double rotor, which Technics says will result in “stable rotation,” while the tonearm has been created from “cold-drawn magnesium” for a high damping effect.

There’s a three-layer platter with each adjusted for balance, while the four-layer cabinet has an aluminium top plate and high-damping silicone-rubber insulators to minimise vibration.

Technics say: “The overall quality and performance level of the SL-1210G defines the highest turntable standards, deserving to be partnered with the very finest phono cartridges for truly inspirational vinyl playback.”

The SL-1210G will be available across Europe from October and is priced at £3499.

Image 1 of 3

Technics SL-1210G

(Image credit: Technics)
Image 2 of 3

Technics SL-1210G

(Image credit: Technics)
Image 3 of 3

Technics SL-1210G

(Image credit: Technics)
Scott Munro
Scott Munro

Scott looks after Louder’s online buyer’s guides and also scouts out the best deals for music fans from every corner of the internet. He's spent more than 20 years in newspapers and magazines and in 2014 joined our news desk, where he's written extensively about rock, metal, prog and more on a daily basis.