Watch Osiah perform live at Tech-Fest

Northern technical brutalisers Osiah tore up this year’s Tech-Fest, and now they’re premiering the live video for Plague World exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Speaking to Hammer about the performance at the progressive metal weekender, vocalist Ricky Lee Roper describes it as “one our best gigs to date, at one of the best festivals the UK has to offer.

“Osiah has a passion for technicality, we’ve all came from bands known in the UK tech-metal scene, and we just wanted to do something heavier. Playing TechFest was like coming back home, changed, but still very much loved as family, and that’s what we love most about the scene we are in.”

Plague World is taken from Osiah’s debut album Terra Firma, which is out now.