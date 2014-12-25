Taylor Hawkins: ‘Bah humbug!’

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins wishes he could still enjoy Christmas like he did when he was a child.

And even though his band may have created the best (or worst) seasonal jumpers of the year, he admits he’s likely to find himself in the bad books before the big day is over.

Taylor tells The Pulse Of Radio: “When you were seven years old it was the most magical day in the world.

“Now I’m a 42-year-old geezer, it’s always a pain in the ass. I didn’t get enough presents for everybody. I’m not being nice enough to Aunt Whatever. And he’s another cheese plate and another cookie plate. Bah humbug!”

But the Foos have plenty to look forward to in 2015 after the release of ambitious eighth album Sonic Highways – they return to the UK in the summer as part of their world tour:

May 25: Sunderland Stadium Of Light

May 27: Manchester Emirates Old Trafford

Jun 19: London Wembley Stadium

Jun 20: London Wembley Stadium

Jun 23: Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium