Tangerine Dream exhibition to open at the Barbican Library

Tangerine Dream are to be celebrated in a major new exhibition at the Barbican Library. Zeitraffer (German for 'time-lapse') will run from January 16 - May 2. Admission is free.

"Join us on an analogue journey through unseen footage, unpublished articles and original synthesizers with one of electronic music's pioneering groups," say the organisers.

Zeitraffer will feature uncovered photographs and videos, original synthesisers, cassettes and vinyl, the Barbican’s exhibition reveals London's key role in the international breakthrough of Tangerine Dream during the 1970s.

To coincide with the exhibition, Esoteric will be releasing Edgar Froese's Dalinetopia album. The album was originally released in 2004 on a limited run of 1000 copies via the Tangerine Dream website. The album was inspired by Edgar spending time with Salvador Dali in Spain in 1967. Dalinetopia will be released on January 17.

Further information about Zeitraffer can be found here.